The Expanse: A Telltale Series kicks off with episode one this July

Telltale are ready to release their first new game since their sort-of revival, in collaboration with fellow adventure game experts Deck Nine. Episodic adventure The Expanse: A Telltale Series will debut on July 27th with its first episode, with four more episodes dropping every two weeks - hopefully keeping those water cooler conversations alive. The full game should be available to binge starting from September 21st, 2023.

Telltale’s The Expanse is set just before Prime Video’s hit sci-fi show of the same name - which itself is based on James S.A. Corey’s novels - giving us an earlier look at fan favourite Camina Drummer. Oh, and the show’s actor Cara Gee returns to voice Drummer in this game, which is always nice to see.

The Expanse universe is set a few hundred years into our future, where humanity has colonised most of the Solar System and expectedly put themselves in a silly state of cold war. From there, the show delves into political conspiracies, existential dilemmas, and some weird alien stuff, from what I understand.

Telltale’s taking the same prequel approach here as they did with The Wolf Among Us nearly a decade ago. That gave them some breathing room away from the source material, but it also felt slightly limiting in a “Snow White can’t die because she’s in the graphic novels” kinda way. Regardless, it was a great time and The Expanse seems to be scratching that classic Telltale itch, too. You’ll be making tough decisions and bonding with a big cast of characters per usual. What’s new is the zero-g floating, through both the boundless void of space and the tightly packed corridors of a wrecked ship.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series lands on PC via the Epic Games Store, starting on July 27th. It’ll also be available on Xbox and Playstation consoles.