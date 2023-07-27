Telltale Games return with The Expanse's first episode, out today

After their death and sort of resurrection in 2019, the new incarnation of Telltale Games have released their first game today, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Acting as a prequel to the great Amazon Prime show, its first episode debuts today on the Epic Games Store, with its remaining four episodes dropping every two weeks after that. That means all episodes should be available to binge on September 21st.

Like previous Telltale outings, The Expanse is a choose-your-own-adventure game that promises plenty of tough choices and even tougher consequences. It follows fan-favourite character Camina Drummer, with actor Cara Gee reprising her role here. Drummer is the second-in-command on a space scavenging ship that promises to make everyone on board rich. Things are never that simple, though, and I can imagine that money-hungry plan gets thrown off its axis quite quickly.

In an FAQ page on the game's website, Telltale say this will be "an evolution of what we've done in the past". Not only will it include more movement options, such as zero-g thrusters for those outer space swimming sessions and sticky mag boots that let you walk on walls, but they also hope that the choices players make will have a more lasting impact throughout the series.

“We now design the entire season upfront, so we are mapping out the story and creating different paths throughout,” the FAQ adds. “Let’s put it this way: By the end of Season 1, everyone except one person could live… or… everyone but one person could die.” That’s quite a change of pace from the studio’s previous games, where episodes were largely developed one after the other.

Episodes aren’t available for purchase separately this time around, but all five episodes of The Expanse: A Telltale Series are available for £31.70/$40 on the Epic Games Store. The Deluxe Edition gets you a bonus episode for £35.70/$45, sometime after the other chapters have wrapped up, which stars Shohreh Aghdashloo’s delightfully bad-mouthed character from the show.