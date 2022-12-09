The Flash has another terrible day in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League's latest trailer

Man, I was never much of a Flash liker, but even I feel a bit sorry for him in tonight's new trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. He gets a right old beating in the new Game Awards footage, but thankfully it looks like The Batman will be on hand to deliver some much needed... justice (sorry) when it comes out on May 26th 2023. Maybe. Miss you, Kevin Conroy.

Yeah, The Flash really doesn't have a very good time in that trailer, does he? I mean, he didn't have a good time in the first gameplay reveal for Suicide Squad at last year's Game Awards either, to be fair. Not sure what that's all about. Maybe they just don't want to reveal any of the other Justice League members you'll presumably be maiming / killing in the rest of the game yet? I mean, we can probably guess. It's The Justice League, after all.

Either way, while The Flash continues to have the living stuffing beaten out of him, I still think it's rather silly of Harley Quinn to assume The Bats doesn't kill people. I've seen him in Batman vs Superman, and honestly, given what they do to The Flash in that trailer? Wouldn't be surprised if the game's twist was that it was actually secretly called Batman: Kill The Suicide Squad.

Back in March, Suicide Squad was delayed until spring 2023, and given summer doesn't technically start until June 21st, I guess they're still just about keeping to that spring release window with their newly confirmed date of May 26th.

Until then, though, here's everything else we know about Suicide Squad so far, including how it relates to Rocksteady's other Arkham games.

