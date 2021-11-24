Booo, the only Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal this year is a £50 / $50 game credit voucher

Bad news, deals friends. If you were hoping to pick up a sweet Black Friday deal on the Oculus Quest 2 this year, then you're probably going to be disappointed. Oculus have just announced their official Black Friday deals for their standalone VR headset, and all you're going to get is a £50 / $50 voucher to spend on today's best VR games rather than a discount on the headset itself. Don't get me wrong, it's a decent amount to kickstart your VR library, but the credit voucher also has some niggly conditions attached to it that make it a lot less satisfying than a simple £50 / $50 discount off the regular headset price.

Read the fine print on Oculus' website and you'll see the game credit voucher must be redemeed to your account within 30 days of purchase, and spent within 60 days of that redemption. If there's any credit left after that date, it will expire and won't be refunded.

The good news, at least, is that you'll get the £50 / $50 credit voucher on both the 128GB of the headset, and the more expensive 256GB model, and many other retailers are starting to follow suit, matching Oculus' credit deal. Here's a full list of the retailers we've spotted so far in the UK and US:

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals (UK):

Amazon are doing something slightly differently, offering you a £50 voucher to spend on anything shipped and sold by Amazon until January 14th 2022, which might be a better bet if you've got your eye on other Black Friday deals this year. At the moment, it's only available on the 256GB model, though:

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB, with £50 Amazon voucher) - £399 from Amazon UK

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals (US):

Amazon US are doing a similar thing to Amazon UK, offering you a $50 Amazon voucher rather than a specific Oculus one. However, you'll need to enter the promo code OCULUS50 at checkout to get it, so make sure you don't forget to do that. It's also only available on the 128GB model right now, as the 256GB version is sold out.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB, with $50 Amazon voucher) - $299 from Amazon US

If you need ideas for what to spend your game credit voucher on, our first port of call would definitely be Beat Saber, which costs £23 / $25. This sword-swinging action rhythm game hands down the best VR game on the Quest 2 right now, if only so we can get a bit of exercise every now and again.

That will only use up part of your voucher, though, so our next recommendation would be Superhot VR (£19 / $25), a fantastic first-person shooter where time only moves when you do. Alternatively, Resident Evil 4 VR (£30 / $40) is also worth considering, but this VR reimagining of Capcom's iconic survival horror game will also end up using up the majority of your voucher.

It's precisely why I'd rather just get a discount on the headset itself, because at least then I'm not having to worry about which games I should be using it on. I will, of course, keep you updated on any other good Black Friday VR headset deals happening this week, but don't hold your breath for any more Oculus ones.