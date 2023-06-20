The RTX 3060 Ti is down to $275 in the US, cementing it as the best 4060 Ti alternative

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the RTX 4060 Ti just came out but you should probably buy the RTX 3060 Ti instead. It's around 85 to 90 percent of the performance at less than 70 percent of the cost - although you do give up better power efficiency and DLSS 3 on the newer model.

We've highlighted a few UK RTX 3060 Ti deals before, but here's one for the US market courtesy of Best Buy - on a PNY unit with a simple dual-fan design, plenty of cooling potential and a price that makes a lot of sense: $275, down from a previous price of $320 and considerably less than the $399 Nvidia is asking for their 4060 Ti FE.

The RTX 3060 Ti was one of the highlights of the RTX 30-series lineup when it debuted in 2021, alongside other value champions like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. As the cheapest of that power trio, the 3060 Ti made a lot of sense for 1080p and 1440p gaming, while still fitting within a mainstream budget.

Games are more challenging these days - especially the raft of recent PS5 ports that have arrived on PC with silly VRAM issues on 8GB cards - but outside of these examples, 8GB of VRAM has proven sufficient at these resolutions - and those PS5 ports have larger been fixed following release.

Overall then, I'd say this is an awesome value graphics card that offers more reliable performance than its AMD and Intel competitors (with good frame-rates even with RT enabled or in older DX9 and DX11 titles), and makes the RTX 4060 Ti look average or worse by comparison.

For more information, why not check out our original RTX 3060 Ti review or our review of its successor, the RTX 4060 Ti?