This 300Hz, RTX 3060 Asus laptop is a steal at £1300

If you've been struggling to upgrade your PC recently due to the hardware shortage and are thinking about jumping ship to a laptop, then this Asus ROG Strix G513QM is currently £300 off for Amazon Prime Day, taking this normally £1600 laptop down to a much more agreeable £1300. Not bad for a 300Hz display and an RTX 3060 graphics chip, eh?

The RTX 3060 graphics chip and 15.6in, 1920x1080, 300Hz display aren't the only appealing things about this gaming laptop, either. The ROG Strix G513QM also comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700H CPU, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM, giving you everything you need for a top notch gaming experience.

I haven't tested the ROG Strix G513QM personally, but I've been super impressed with Asus' other RTX 30 laptops so far, including the monstrously powerful ROG Strix Scar 15 and TUF Dash 15. Both have come with superb displays, offering excellent contrast, colour accuracy and brightness levels, and I'd expect the G513QM's IPS panel to be of the same high quality. Admittedly, while its RTX 3060 won't be able to hit the full 300Hz refresh rate on today's most demanding games, it should still offer plenty of horse power in older titles as well as competitive shooters.

So far, the ROG Strix G513QM is one of the only RTX 30 laptops I've seen on sale as part of this year's Prime Day, too, as many of the other discounted laptops either have older RTX 20 chips, or (more commonly) slower GTX 16-series GPUs inside them. There are some good ones to be found under £1000 if you're looking for something a bit more entry-level, such as the base model of Razer's 2020 Blade 15 laptop which is down to £800 at the moment, but you'll get a lot more for your money if you can stretch to the G513QM.

