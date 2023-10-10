This 34-inch LG ultrawide gaming monitor is just $200 after a wild $250 discount

LG makes a ton of monitors, so it's perhaps unsurprising that I wasn't familiar with their 34WP60C-B ultrawide model. This unassuming choice normally retails for $450, but does offer a higher-than-average 160Hz refresh rate to go along with a 34-inch VA panel and 3440x1440 resolution.

Today though, this monitor crashes into new relevance as it's been discounted to just $200 at LG's US store, an incredible price that makes it almost an impulse buy pickup for anyone that wants to try out the majesty of an ultrawide monitor.

Beyond the unexpectedly pleasant price, the 34WP60C-B is quite ordinary, featuring a curved VA panel that delivers great contrast (3000:1), good response times (5ms GtG, 1ms MPRT) and standard brightness (~300 nits). Colour coverage is good, at 99% of the sRGB gamut, and the addition of a 100x100 VESA mount mean it can be mounted on an arm to clear up desk space. The 3440x1440 resolution and 160Hz refresh rate are already great for gaming, but you also get AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for VRR.

Overall, it's a simple but well-appointed monitor that offers solid performance according to the reviews I've found, with most complaints centring around its original price. At $200, it's an absolute steal, and I should stop writing this article so I can get it published - this surely can't last for long.

Thanks for joining me once again, and of course we'll have plenty more deals as we continue to "celebrate" Amazon's Big Deal Days self-made shopping holiday over October 10th and 11th.