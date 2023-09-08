This fast 512GB Samsung Micro SD card is down to £25

Samsung's 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD card has dropped to a new low price at Amazon and MyMemory, where it's now just £25 rather than the £32 we saw in July. That makes it a great time to add a huge amount of storage to your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch - or indeed, your camera, drone, phone or tablet.

This particular option is one of Samsung's best Micro SD cards, offering up to 130MB/s sequential reads - with an A2 rating for random performance and a V30 rating for video recording too. The Evo Plus is very similar in performance to the Evo Select card we mentioned in our best Micro SD cards for Steam Deck article. This wasn't the fastest option in our testing, but with our top choice the Samsung Pro Plus costing £50, this is definitely a better value option with a neglible impact on loading times.

Samsung's Micro SD cards are frequently a good choice and we did see a lot of folks pick up a memory card for themselves with that last deal, so I'd be curious to hear your experiences in the comments with it if you copped one last time.

That's all for now, so stay tuned for more PC and Steam Deck deals as we close out the week. I'll catch you next time!