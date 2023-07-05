For £34, this 512GB Samsung Evo Plus Micro SD card is ideal for Steam Deck and Switch

A few months ago we posted about a deal that saw a 512GB Micro SD card available for £40. Now, things are improving - and you can get a similar model, Samsung's 512GB Evo Plus, for just £33.99 at Amazon.

This Micro SD card is rated for up to 130MB/s reads and has an A2 rating for random performance and a V30 rating for video recording, making it a fine choice for adding more game storage to a Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Switch, or for shooting high-definition 4K/8K video on a DSLR, mirrorless camera, action camera, 360-degree camera or smartphone. (Gosh, there sure are a lot of devices that shoot video nowadays.)

I think that's just about all of the information you need, so I'll close out this post with a reassurance that Samsung is pretty much the go-to brand for Micro SD cards, and that reputation is well-deserved given their aggressive pricing, solid performance and cool blue-and-white designs. You'll also note that Samsung cards make up a good proportion of our favourite Steam Deck Micro SD card recommendations!

There are only 14 Micro SD cards available at this price, so apologies if these have run out by the time you click the link above!

Do you have any questions about Micro SD cards? Please let me know in the comments below - I'm fascinated to hear your thoughts! Catch me for another deal very soon, and until then farewell!