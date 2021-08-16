If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This website is now a Back 4 Blood and Holly stan account

Heeeeeeeey batterbatterbatter
Alice Bell
Holly in Back 4 Blood
Alright look. I know some of you don't want to believe this, but it turns out a bunch of people enjoyed the Back 4 Blood beta, and I was one of them. It is conceivable that I'm going to play it and write about it multiple times when it comes out. Sorry not sorry. Was the free open beta perfect? No, it was not. I feel for the people who had trouble getting online, or got disconnected. It seems that was most prevalent for console players, and therefore beyond my sight. But I sort of feel the clue is in the name: it was free, it was a beta, it was stress testing a game that still has a coupla months of tweaking to go (although arguably, it might have been better to wait to splash about that the game had gone gold until after the beta...).

A bunch of the problems raised are known issues, as noted in a Q&A with our pals at VG247. I was blessed by not running into any problems at any point. Most importantly, I saw no issues affecting the deep and abiding love I have for my new Cleaner character-of-choice Holly. Sorry, this website will be posting Holly on main soon.

