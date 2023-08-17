Todds away - Starfield preloads are live on Game Pass today

Bethesda's vaunted space bonanza Starfield is available for preload today on PC Game Pass - if you're downloading it on Steam, you'll need to wait a little longer (even longer, if you plan on playing Starfield on Steam Deck). The file weighs in at 139.84 GB, so be sure to clear some disc space before you force this galaxy's worth of grey rocks, NASApunks and hopefully extensive Event Horizon comparisons into your protesting PC, which has only ever lived to serve you and bring you joy. Might be an idea to double-check those Starfield system specs, too, and make that final call on whether to invest in a new SSD.

The actual Starfield release date falls on 6th September, but if you buy the Digital Premium Edition/Upgrade or the Constellation Collector's Edition, you can play from 1st September - five whole days of early access! Why, that's almost enough time to create a character, factoring in the usual crisis of conscience a few hours in when you realise you've accidentally made yourself look like Shrek again.

I think it's fair to say that we at Asteroid Mining Outpost RPS have tempered expectations for Starfield, but there are many aspects of the game I'm keen to get involved with. In my case, I'm going to spend 50% of the time crafting unfeasible spaceships, and the other 50% of the time breaking into other peoples' abandoned spaceships, which I'm hoping will be chock-full of rampant AI, xenomorphs, Vault 106-style hallucinogens, and other varieties of nightmare fuel. Anyway, there's still a few weeks till release, but we'll hopefully have a Starfield review for you in the not-too-distant future.

In the meantime, here's Liam with a Greatest Hits of Starfield based on what we know so far.