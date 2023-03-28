Two of the best Steam Deck microSD cards are going cheap in the Amazon Spring Sale

Good timing if you recently picked up a Steam Deck on discount, as now you could also save a few quid on one of the best microSD cards for the Valve-made handheld. Two, in fact, as the Amazon Spring Sale is currently cutting prices on the super speedy SanDisk Extreme Pro and the more budget-oriented, but still quick, SanDisk Ultra.

Logic suggests they’d be good for a Nintendo Switch as well, though my performance testing on them was all Deck, all the time. I found the Extreme Pro to be the most consistently fast-loading among its contemporaries, its only drawback being a higher cost. Well, scratch that last point for the time being, as its 512GB model is 54% off. The SanDisk Ultra, meanwhile, was already a cheap microSD card, but it proved surprisingly nimble in my game booting and loading benchmarks. With 20% off the 400GB model, it’s an even better deal.

Unfortunately it is only these specific capacities that are on sale, although they will both add enough room on your Steam Deck for a good clutch of games – even the hungriest gigabyte hogs in the Steam catalogue.

I’ve rounded up much more cheap hardware on our Amazon Spring Sale PC gaming deals hub, including some great gaming SSDs – if you’re in the market for a desktop storage upgrade instead. Just keep in mind that this is a UK-only sale and will end at 11:59pm on Wednesday, March 29th, so these microSD savings won’t last forever.