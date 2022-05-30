If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

V Rising developers post update on their next steps

The path out of early access "is not all set" but current focuses are bug fixes, balance, and quality of life changes
Jay Castello avatar
News by Jay Castello Contributor
Published on

Vampiric survival crafting game V Rising has been a runaway hit since it entered early access a couple of weeks ago. The developers over at Stunlock Studios have now laid out their current priorities for the game's progress, emphasising that it still has a "journey" before its full release.

Watch on YouTube

In a blogpost on their website, Stunlock Studios thank players for their support of the game, which has sold more than one million copies since it was released on March 17. "We put so much love, time, sweat, and blood into this experience without knowing if you will feel what we feel," they wrote. "You did!"

However, as they carefully note, V Rising is still in early access and they have a long way to go before it's ready for its 1.0 release. What exactly the game will look like in the future, only time will tell. "Many journeys have a set path, a road with a clear destination. While we certainly have our goal in mind for V Rising, our path is not all set," they say.

For now, the focus is on squashing bugs, making balance changes, optimising servers, and implementing various quality of life improvements. Then, they'll move onto the no-doubt massive amount of feedback they've recieved from current players in order to assess where the game goes from here.

Some ideas are hinted at, though. Given the scale of the response to the early access launch, Stunlock Studios are optimistic about fleshing out the game for its full release. Apparently they're hoping to include "some of your darkest dreams of what the experience can look like." Or, in plainer terms, "more weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure. There will be more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle to express your vampiric glory."

No word yet on whether CJ will ever get his spider squishing arachnophobia mode.

The developers do ask for your patience. Right now they're understandably regrouping to get accustomed to the success of the launch before moving forwards again with major patches "in the fall and beyond."

Tagged With

About the Author

Jay Castello avatar

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch