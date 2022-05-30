V Rising developers post update on their next steps

Vampiric survival crafting game V Rising has been a runaway hit since it entered early access a couple of weeks ago. The developers over at Stunlock Studios have now laid out their current priorities for the game's progress, emphasising that it still has a "journey" before its full release.

In a blogpost on their website, Stunlock Studios thank players for their support of the game, which has sold more than one million copies since it was released on March 17. "We put so much love, time, sweat, and blood into this experience without knowing if you will feel what we feel," they wrote. "You did!"

However, as they carefully note, V Rising is still in early access and they have a long way to go before it's ready for its 1.0 release. What exactly the game will look like in the future, only time will tell. "Many journeys have a set path, a road with a clear destination. While we certainly have our goal in mind for V Rising, our path is not all set," they say.

For now, the focus is on squashing bugs, making balance changes, optimising servers, and implementing various quality of life improvements. Then, they'll move onto the no-doubt massive amount of feedback they've recieved from current players in order to assess where the game goes from here.

Some ideas are hinted at, though. Given the scale of the response to the early access launch, Stunlock Studios are optimistic about fleshing out the game for its full release. Apparently they're hoping to include "some of your darkest dreams of what the experience can look like." Or, in plainer terms, "more weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure. There will be more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle to express your vampiric glory."

No word yet on whether CJ will ever get his spider squishing arachnophobia mode.

The developers do ask for your patience. Right now they're understandably regrouping to get accustomed to the success of the launch before moving forwards again with major patches "in the fall and beyond."