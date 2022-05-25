If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

V Rising sinks its teeth into offline mode with a hotfix today

Vampires, antisocial? Nah
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
V Rising is an open-world vampire simulator from Stunlock Studios.

Offline servers are finally arriving for vampiric Steam sensation V Rising as part of a hotfix today. Developers Stunlock announced the changes on the V Rising Discord and Twitter this morning. It looks fairly straightforward to enable the new mode so I’ll run through that for you.

Watch on YouTube

Community manager Jeremy Bearson explained that the changes will come into effect from 11am UTC (4am PDT/12pm BST/1pm CEST), so it should be available right this very second. Bearson warned players on official servers that the changes would come exactly at that time so they should find somewhere safe. Among other new stuff introduced to the game today, Stunlock now have the ability to notify players of hotfixes and patches in the server in advance so players will have some forewarning. The full patch notes for the hotfix are here.

If you want to start an offline server in V Rising then choose to Go Offline in your Steam settings first. Start V Rising and, if you're hosting, then you'll need to start the server in LAN mode by checking the box in the UI or starting the server using the '-lan' parameter. If you're just connecting to a LAN server then you'll need to check the box in the 'Direct Connect to Server' window or use the 'ConnectLan' console command. Speaking of console commands, the hotfix also adds three new ones to allow admins to heal or damage targets closest to their cursor, modify the durability of equipped items, and add 12 hours to leap the server's in-game time ahead.

Ed was entranced by V Rising when it launched in early access a week ago. “V Rising really impressed, turning the RPS Treehouse from skeptics to obsessed in next to no time,” he said. “Yes, it's open world crafting loop isn't revolutionary, but the devs have blended the joys of vampirism with the crafting and survival elements so cleanly, it's easy to see this game as The Next Big Hit.” Looks like he was right. It’s been doing gangbusters on Steam, selling more than one million copies in its first week and slamming into SteamCharts' top ten most played list above GTA V.

V Rising is available in early access on Steam for £16/$20/€20. If you’re struggling to get out of your coffin in the morning then why not consult Ollie’s guide to the best tips and tricks for V Rising?

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch