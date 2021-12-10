If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vermintide 2's Saltzpyre finally bags his fourth class today

The Warrior Priest of Sigmar cometh
Imogen Beckhelling
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Published on
Vermintide 2's Saltzpyre faces a large armoured enemy wearing his snazzy new Warrior Priest outfit.

Poor Saltzpyre has been waiting so patiently while all the other characters in Fatshark's Warhammer: Vermintide 2 have received their snazzy new classes over the last year or so, but his wait is finally over. During The Game Awards, the developers announced Saltzpyre players will be able to become the Warrior Priest of Sigmar today, wielding a chunky, glowing hammer for some close-quarters action. He also has new armour that's covered in skulls, which looks very edgy indeed.

Truthfully, I don't play old Salty, I'm the Vermintide friend who dibsed Kerillian and I'm afraid if I ever switch off of her my pals will steal her away from me. I'm very into Saltzpyre's new look here though, perhaps it's time to let the elf lady go.

The Warrior Priest is the fourth class (or career) for Saltzpyre, and comes with a new skill tree, abilities, weapon combos, and the aforementioned outfit. Those weapons include the new Reckoner Great Hammer, and the Skull-Splitter Hammer and Blessed Tome combo.

This is paid DLC, just like the others that have come to Vermintide (like the Bardin career that gave him a great big minigun), and you can grab it on Steam and Xbox right now. It's coming to PlayStation sometime in January.

I'm looking forward to having a new reason to jump into Vermy again. It's a fab FPS that we reckon is one of the best co-op games on PC (if you can handle four protagonists constantly bickering for no reason).

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

