We Happy Few is another Game Pass departure this month

Microsoft have finally confirmed the games coming to Game Pass this January - and hey, it's just the (stellar) games we already knew about from announcements last year. But there is a new game among those leaving the service: We Happy Few, the creepy, sneaky survival horror from Compulsion Games - who are now a Microsoft first-party studio.

We had a pretty rough time with We Happy Few at release, although many of its bugs were later polished away. It's certainly striking to look at, and the kind of game that you might be better playing on a subscription service you already pay for than buying specifically.

Alas, while developers Compulsion Games are now Microsoft owned, We Happy Few was developed in partnership with Gearbox Publishing, an Embracer joint, and so is not controlled by Microsoft.

Better games are joining the service: as previously announced, JRPG classics Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden arrive on the service on January 19th, and beast battler Monster Hunter Rise arrives on January 20th.

Earlier this month, survival sim Stranded Deep joined the platform, followed by overlooked soulslike Mortal Shell.

The other leaves were also announced earlier this month, including The Anacrusis, Pupperazi, Windjammers 2, Nobody Saves The World, and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, all of which depart alongside We Happy Few on January 15th. You can read all the details over on the Xbox site.