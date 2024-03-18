Zenless Zone Zero's next closed beta is coming, along with new gunner character and their shape-shifting pistol

HoYoverse have announced that sign-ups for Zenless Zone Zero's next closed beta test are now available. While the start and end dates of the next closed beta haven't been unveiled just yet, we do know that there's going to be a new character to play, a new faction, new missions, and overhauls to the game's combat and exploration. I'd imagine it's worth a look if you're into Genshin Impact, or are into your anime fights. Either one will suffice.

The "Amplifying Test", as it's been dubbed, will show off a new character called Zhu Yuan, who seems to be a cyber cop wielding a shapeshifting pistol that morphs into a grenade launcher. It might be her anime artwork, but she reminds me a bit of Psycho Pass and the investigators who also had pistols that could shift into fun shapes. Huh. I suppose Control did that, too. Anyway, yes, Zhu Yuan looks neat.

Elsewhere, the new faction is the New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Response Team (rolls off the tongue), which is seemingly what Zhu Yuan belongs to. New Bangboo models are on the way, too, as well as Bangboo Chain Attacks - great for fans of the little rabbit creatures who adore committing crimes. On the combat theme, HoYoverse say that their combat design is now "more dynamic", but don't specify exactly how. I suppose there's only one way of finding out?

An upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System also means players can "dive straight into challenging boss battles without any additional steps," they say. And across New Eridu, you'll find more "urban life events" and "city guidance", presumably to improve the vibes across Eridu and make it a bit easier to navigate for newcomers.

I've been meaning to give Zenless Zone Zero a go, mainly because it seems like a slightly more focused Genshin Impact that's more about dungeon-crawling than it is exploring an open world. My main worry is that it might be a bit too anime, seeing as Graham described one of the characters whose "breasts appear to be a perpetual machine" in a previous beta post.

As I mentioned earlier, there's no start or end date for this latest closed beta round. But you can sign up for it over the official website.