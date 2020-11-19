Yakuza: Like A Dragon gardening - How to plant and harvest

Early on in your Yakuza: Like A Dragon adventures you’ll gain the ability to do some gardening. It’s less tending to some flowers and making them pretty, and more shoving some seeds in a planter and harvesting a few tomatoes. However, it’s extremely useful for crafting healing items as well as gifts to further those all important romances. Below I’ll explain how to garden, harvest your plants, and use ingredients to craft recipes.

Here’s how to garden in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.



How does gardening work in Yakuza: Like A Dragon?

Towards the beginning of Chapter 4 of the story you’ll reach Survive Bar and meet bartender Iroha. After a lovely chat, you’ll be introduced to two planters outside the main entrance and you’ll be encouraged to plant some seeds.

To plant seeds, simply wander up to a planter, select which seeds you’d like to plant, select if you’d like to use fertiliser (more on this in a sec), and plant away. If you’ve not got any fertiliser, it’ll say “Begin DIY Harvest” which sounds terrible, but it’s totally fine.

A little timer will pop up above your planted seeds. Without fertiliser you’ll often have to wait roughly 15 minutes or so before you can harvest. With fertiliser these times can be cut down significantly.

Fertiliser is something you can buy from convenience stores, or it’ll be a drop in dungeon sequences. If you choose to plant your seeds with fertiliser it’ll reduce the amount of waiting around needed before you can harvest your crop. Plus, it’ll increase the amount of stuff you’ll harvest. There are different tiers of fertiliser, and as you’d expect, the rarer, the more effective the end result.

As you progress from here more planters will open up across Yokohama and you’ll be able to plant and harvest a variety of vegetables, flowers, and trees to craft healing items and gifts to further romances.

You’ll only have access to one or two planters for a little while, but once you’ve hit the start of Chapter 7 you’ll have four locations across Yokohama to plant your seeds.

Where can you garden?

Right at the start of Chapter 4 you’ll have a very limited selection of planters as parts of the map will be restricted. Once you’ve reached the start of Chapter 7, though, you should be at a point where you’ve pretty much got them all.

Here’s a look at where they’re based once you’ve reached Chapter 7. They’re marked by the little green icons:

What recipes are there?

Speak to the bartender at Survive Bar and he’s able to craft a host of healing items out of your harvested goods. What sets them apart from the usual Staminan X and Tauriners is their strength; his recipes are strong. We’re talking huge party-wide healing as well as MP replenishment. Oh, and revive potions, ailments and so on.

The barkeep’s also able to create bouquets out of the flowers you grow which can be gifted to the different romance options out there.

That’s all for this page, but make sure you have a glance at our romance options page to see who you can give gifts to, as well as our Ounabara Vocational School test answers page.