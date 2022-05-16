An Elden Ring player survey shows everybody loves Ranni

A new Elden Ring survey has revealed a bunch of our favourite things about FromSoftware’s wildly popular action RPG - and it turns out everyone really loves the NPC Ranni the Witch. Conducted by Japanese gaming mag Famitsu and translated by FrontlineJP, the survey also reveals our favourite bosses, items, areas and loads more. In addition to Ranni, it also turns out players were very fond of the living jar Iron Fist Alexander, while their favourite enemy was the demigod Starscourge Radahn.

In case you need reminding, Ranni the Witch is the Elden Ring NPC with a rather large, Gandalf-esque hat (as pictured up the top there). You can also find her going by the name Renna at the Church of Elleh early in the game after you’ve acquired the spectral horse Torrent. This kicks off Ranni’s questline. Ranni is quite greyish blue in colour, also like Middle Earth’s favourite wizard, but has four arms. Maybe that means she can shake more hands?

Elsewhere in the survey, a lot of respondents said they wielded katanas and chose Vagabond for their first class, which some said was for “balance” reasons. The next most popular class was Samurai, which was apparently chosen because it references FromSoft's recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and starts with a shield and bow. Unsurprisingly, several responses said they wanted to see a sequel or a prequel to Elden Ring, along with DLC. It wasn’t all sugar though – players least favourite feature is the “hostile multiplayer”, and responses criticised connection stability when playing online.

In all, Famitsu’s survey attracted 1694 responses, mostly from men between the ages of 25 and 29. They played primarily on PlayStation but 312 respondents put PC as their chosen platform, so well done to those - especially since the most common average playtime listed was between a whopping 100 to 150 hours. To see the survey in full, here's a link to all the translated answers again.

Ed gave Elden Ring a Bestest Best in his review when it launched in February, saying it was "by far, the most encouraging Souls yet". And remember, if you’re having trouble with any of the bosses, including everyone's fav Starscourge Radahn, then guides editor Ollie can help with that too, thanks to his extensive Elden Ring boss location guide and walkthroughs.