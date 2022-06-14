Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a free, new roguelite-inspired mode

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is getting a second year of post-release support. Included on the roadmap is a new free game mode inspired by roguelites. Called The Forgotten Saga, it has Eivor battling against waves of enemies in Niflheim, and try-die-repeating in order to attain unlocks which persist between runs. You'll find a trailer for it below.

This new mode - and a roadmap which includes a second set of Mastery Challenges, new weapons, and new Tombs Of The Fallen - were revealed as part of the Asssassin's Creed series' 15 year anniversary celebrations. Ubisoft put together a 90+ minute stream in which they mostly talked about the series past, and the huge amount of work that goes into eacu entry.

The Tombs will arrive this fall, and there's no date yet for The Forgotten Saga. After that, there will also be another free chapter which will tell "the last episode of the story of Eivor".

If all of this seems like pinning baubles on a Christmas tree you've already stuffed back in the attic, then you might want to look forward to September, when Ubisoft say they will "unveil the future of Assassin’s Creed during a very special event." That could mean they're going to reveal Assassin's Creed Infinity, the live service game set across different time periods that they've confirmed they're making. Or maybe it's the rumoured Valhalla stealth spin-off.

Alice B enjoyed the last paid expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dawn Of Ragnarök, saying it was more of what you like about Asssassin's Creed but "in a fun new fantasy world."