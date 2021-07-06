Assassin's Creed Valhalla now has the PS5's Dualsense controller tricks on PC

The slow, stealthy progress of the PC absorbing PlayStation has taken another step this week with the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch. Players using PlayStation 5 controllers with Ubi’s Viking romp will now feel an extra step when pulling the adaptive triggers while aiming, just before letting an arrow loose. This was a PlayStation 5 feature, but now we have it too. Just like we’ll soon have Uncharted 4.

I would test this myself, but I’ve once again allowed my Ubisoft Plus subscription to lapse, so I’ll have to take the word of Andy Robinson at Video Games Chronicle. Here’s the thing, this is a software implementation of a dual-stage trigger. If you pick it up without plugging it in, the trigger slides along without resistance. I’m easily impressed, but this really does seem like a little bit of magic. My Steam controller does it, but it’s fully hardware, and it doesn't feel quite right.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has quietly added DualSense support on PC.https://t.co/14NBqxr4DJ pic.twitter.com/Aj4tcHoXZm — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) July 5, 2021

Andy - who really seems like the sort of fellow I could have long, drawn-out conversations about joypads with - also covered Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition's implementation of Sony's magic Dualsense features in May, which they snuck in alongside their fancy new ray tracing revamp. I’m too scared to play first-person shooters with a console pad, so I didn’t know until now that this was a thing. But look! The feedback matches the bullet rat-a-tat. Both implementations only work when wired into the PC, but that’s how I roll, anyway.

I love it. And this also allows me to once again mention how much I want Ghost of Tsushima for the PC, though there are others as well. I’m not even going to be coy about it, anymore, Gimmie, gimmie, gimmie. I want I want I waaaaaaaaannnt.