If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3

Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 finally delivers party and squad voice chat

Five months to the day since launch
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 introduces VoIP party and squad chat

The latest update to Battlefield 2042 is out today and it’s a big one. Oh hey, and players can talk to each other at last.

Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 is implementing party and squad VoIP along with a bunch of balance adjustments to specialists and vehicles, plus plenty of fixes. Ribbons and XP events have been made easier to unlock, and there’s the addition of a scoreboard at the end of rounds that was promised with update 3.3 last month.

Watch on YouTube

Among the more noticeable improvements should be weapon attachments. EA DICE say these tweaks will make individual attachments feel more distinct from one another. Here are the lengthy full patch notes for what you can expect with your download.

It’s fair to say the latest instalment in the Battlefield series hasn’t had the greatest start since it launched back in November. In Ed's Battlefield 2042 review, he felt that the game needed more time in the oven, as did the many other hundreds of negative Steam reviews.

There have been consistent monthly updates since release so that’s at least something. EA DICE say they’re still working on more updates and should have extra quality of life and bug fixes to follow in May.

Battlefield 2042’s first season of post-launch content was delayed in February so EA DICE could continue to work on building out the game’s features with "extensive fixes".

Season one is now set to launch sometime in the summer.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch