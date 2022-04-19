Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 finally delivers party and squad voice chat

The latest update to Battlefield 2042 is out today and it’s a big one. Oh hey, and players can talk to each other at last.

Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 is implementing party and squad VoIP along with a bunch of balance adjustments to specialists and vehicles, plus plenty of fixes. Ribbons and XP events have been made easier to unlock, and there’s the addition of a scoreboard at the end of rounds that was promised with update 3.3 last month.

Among the more noticeable improvements should be weapon attachments. EA DICE say these tweaks will make individual attachments feel more distinct from one another. Here are the lengthy full patch notes for what you can expect with your download.

It’s fair to say the latest instalment in the Battlefield series hasn’t had the greatest start since it launched back in November. In Ed's Battlefield 2042 review, he felt that the game needed more time in the oven, as did the many other hundreds of negative Steam reviews.

There have been consistent monthly updates since release so that’s at least something. EA DICE say they’re still working on more updates and should have extra quality of life and bug fixes to follow in May.

Battlefield 2042’s first season of post-launch content was delayed in February so EA DICE could continue to work on building out the game’s features with "extensive fixes".

Season one is now set to launch sometime in the summer.