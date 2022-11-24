BBC Radio 4 are producing a Splinter Cell series

It's been a long while since there was a new Splinter Cell game, but you'll soon be able to listen to Splinter Cell on the radio. BBC Radio 4 are producing an eight-part drama series called Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Firewall which will broadcast this December.

The radio drama "follows veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher on a new mission, recruiting and training the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the National Security Agency's covert action division," says the BBC. "When a lethal assassin from Fisher's past returns from the dead on a mission of murder, he is thrust into a race against time as a sinister threat to global security is revealed."

Fisher is played in the series by Andonis Anthony, best known for also appearing in BBC Radio's The Archers, and the cast also includes Daisy Head, Rosalie Craig, Sacha Dhawan, Nikesh Patel, and Will Poulter from The Maze Runner.

The series is being written by Sebastian Baczkiewicz and Paul Cornell. Cornell is best known as a television writer, with credits including Doctor Who, Holby City and Casualty. He's also written several Doctor Who novels.

Given that this is Splinter Cell, I assume at least half the dialogue is just guards yelling, "We're coming to get you, Fisher!", "We know you're in there, Fisher!", "You're dead now, Fisher!" and so on. Although it might also choose to be faithful to Clancy's novels and instead spend half the time describing the technical specs of a submarine.

We'll find out if I'm right when the series begins on Friday, December 2nd at 2:15pm. All episodes will also be available on the same day via the BBC Sounds app.

If you're mainly interest in playing Sam Fisher yourself, your next chance will be Ubisoft's in-development Splinter Cell remake.