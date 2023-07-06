It’s July, which for those of us in the hardware business means knocking together a guide to the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals. A strange ritual, in which hundreds of editors across the world suddenly lose all the time we were sure we had to write features or reviews, like water sucked away before a tidal wave. "Ooh, that’s a cheap SSD," we all begin muttering in unison. "Maybe readers would like to know about this gaming keyboard deal," the chant grows. Weird stuff.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Liam walks you through the 12 most exciting things we learned from the recently broadcast Starfield direct.Watch on YouTube

To be abundantly, some might say excessively clear, the following catalogue of RPS-curated peripheral and component offers will change significantly once Prime Day begins proper. The annual shopathon runs across July 11th and 12th, with all the best deals only being available to Prime members. The upside: anything you see on this list currently is exempt from that requirement, so you can nab yourself some discounted PC hardware without the subscription. Alternatively, you could sign up to Prime's free trial, get access to those primo Prime Day deals, then cancel the subscription before you get billed.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Amazon Prime Membership gets you free next-day delivery, occasional free PC games via Prime Gaming, and access to all Prime Day deals. If you sign up now, the free trial period will cover Prime Day on July 11th and 12th; if you allow the subscription to continue after those 30 days, it's £9/$15 per month or £95/$139 annually.

This right here is the main hub in which I’ll be hunkering down, trembling from days of sustained commerce exposure, until Prime Day 2023 comes to a close. It’ll mainly focus on desktop kit, but we’re also running a guide to the best early Prime Day deals on Steam Deck accessories, and should have a dedicated graphics card deals guide up soon as well. Our Anti-Prime Day deals list, for anyone who’s avoiding Amazon entirely, will also return this year.

The best early Prime Day 2023 PC gaming deals so far

The full list is below; click these here links to jump to the hardware section you want.:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early SSD deals

Loads of our favourite SSDs are on early sales this year, including the WD Black SN850X: arguably the best gaming SSD of the lot. It's not just premium PCIe 4.0 drives either, as more affordable PCIe 3.0 and SATA models have also had their prices snipped, including the apparently timeless Samsung 870 Evo. I've thrown in a few quality external SSDs, too.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming monitor deals

Worthwhile monitor deals apparently aren't as forthcoming as discounted SSDs, but there's some good screens here: Samsung's dependable Odyssey G5, the fast and good-looking Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144, and the searingly bright (and therefore highly HDR-appropriate) Sony Inzone M9. 4K gaming monitors, in general, are especially well-represented.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming mouse deals

The Logtech G502 Hero just can't pass up a sale, bless it. While it's likely that the bulk of Prime Day mouse deals are being saved for Prime Day itself, especially in the US, the G502 and a few others from our best gaming mouse rankings are going cheap right now.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming keyboard deals

Prime Day is typically one of the best times to upgrade your keyboard, second only to Black Friday. Early deals so far cover a decent range of different key switch types and form factors, and it's always nice to see the excellent Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro shedding some pounds.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming headset deals

You can count some of the absolute best gaming headsets among these early Prime Day deals. The UK alone gets sales on the the Corsair HS65 Surround, which is blessed with one of the finest mics I've ever mumbled into, and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, a warm-sounding headset that lasts for months between battery recharges.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early graphics card deals

I'm honestly quite surprised to see GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 on sale so soon after release; they're among the best graphics cards for getting the most out of your games, especially those that support DLSS 3, but cheap they ain't. All the more reason to be happy, I suppose, that Prime Day is bringing the savings. Some still-powerful cards from previous generations are on sale too, and could nicely suit a tight PC build budget.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early CPU deals

Most of the early Prime Day gaming CPU deals I've seen cover somewhat over-the-hill chips, like Intel's 10th gen, and with all due respect to 'em: no ta. Luckily, there are also a few modest offers on speedy CPUs from the past two Intel Core and AMD Ryzen generations. Just keep in mind that you'll probably need a new, compatible motherbord for these as well: look for boards with the LGA 1700 socket for Intel 12th and 13th gen processors, or the AM5 socket for Ryzen 7000 chips.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early RAM deals

Good heavens. Reasonably priced DDR5 RAM? At least in the UK, it's finally possible to pick up some latest-gen memory for similar money (or even less) than a good DDR4 kit. That's particularly good timing if you're also using Prime Day to upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, as these - unlike their Intel equivalents - will only work with DDR5.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early gaming laptop deals

If the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally don't sound like they've got enough portable power on hand, gaming laptops remain a viable alternative. The current crop of early Prime Day sales is making budget laptops even more attainable, as well as knocking hundreds off more high-flying models.

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Amazon Prime Day 2023 FAQ

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale event for Amazon Prime members. Once a slightly sad display of discounted bric-a-brac, the kind of junk you’d suspect was just taking up space in Amazon’s warehouses, Prime Day has since become a genuinely significant day in the PC hardware enthusiast’s calendar. It now tends to encompass thousands of offers on gaming mice and keyboards, internal components like SSDs and graphics cards, and more than a few Steam Deck-ready microSD cards.

Also, I use "day" very loosely, because that's what Amazon do. In recent years, Prime Day has in fact lasted for 48 hours, complete with single-day-only deals and flash sales. In many cases, top quality hardware can reach its lowest-ever price over the course of those 48 hours, so hopefully history will repeat with this year's two-day event.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

For the best ones, yeah. Amazon prices are usually elastic enough that non-Prime members would surely find some discounted wares during Prime Day 2023, but these won’t be Prime Day deals per se – and the products that do have true, Prime-members-only savings will invariably enjoy bigger reductions.

There’s no way around this membership requirement, except maybe burglarising an Amazon sorting centre, and ReedPop’s lawyers would like me to make it clear that we don’t endorse that. However, if you just want access to Prime Day discounts without the commitment of a rolling membership, what you can do is sign up for Prime’s free trial (UK / US). This grants you all the benefits of full Prime membership and lasts 30 days, so as long as you don’t sign up too far in advance, you can just use the trial to do some Prime Day shopping and then cancel the subscription before those 30 days are up. Cunning!

If, though, you decide to stick with Prime membership, it costs £9 / $15 per month or £95 / $139 annually.

When is Prime Day this year?

As I'd been hearing on the tech hack grapevine since June, Amazon have confirmed that Prime Day 2023 will run from Tuesday the 11th to Wednesday the 12th of July.

That's no surprise: outside of the pandemic-disrupted 2020 and 2021 renditions, every Prime Day since the first 2015 event has landed in the middle of July. They’ve also always began on either a Monday or a Tuesday, just like this year's Prime Day. Which should really just be called Prime Days at this point, but hey ho.

Any Prime Day tips to share?

Several! The first and most nakedly self-serving is to watch out for, and use, our Prime Day deals guides and recommendations. Unlike some sites, we only highlight offers on hardware we honestly believe is good; saving money is one thing but you shouldn’t buy tat just because it’s cheap. Especially when Prime Day, in its more recent form, is usually brimming with great stuff at significantly lowered prices.

If you’d prefer to do your own browsing, you can still protect yourself against dodgy deals. Sadly, yes, some Amazon vendors can fiddle the numbers to make it seem like Prime Day has brought prices crashing down – when in reality, they were recently and quietly raised, specifically so that the sale price could list a fatter discount.

Once again, then, I am recommending that you install the Keepa extension for your preferred browser. This adds a price-tracking graph to every Amazon listing, showing how the cost has fluctuated over time. This will let you catch when a deal is not what it seems, and vice-versa, when it’s the genuine article. Here, for example, is the Keepa graph for a Crucial P3 Plus SSD, which confirms that its current sale price really is an all time low.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Another trick, one that might save you some time on Prime Day, is to decide what you want to buy and add it to your cart in advance. Then, when you log in during Prime Day proper, you just need to hop back into the cart to see if your desired goods have had price cuts. Any that haven’t, you can just delete, before instantly heading to checkout. For goods that are liable to selling out quickly, like graphics cards, this could save you some disappointment.

Above all else, though, my advice is to only buy what you absolutely, definitely want (or need). I know there’s a certain thrill to piling your cart high with PC hardware but if you’re only purchasing something because it’s cheaper than it was last week, even if you weren’t previously thinking of getting it, then you’re ultimately not going to be saving money at all. Which, this being a sale, is rather the point.

What if I don’t like Amazon?

Many don’t. This year, we’ll be bringing back our anti-Prime Day deals guide, highlighting the best of the rest from UK and US retailers that have nothing to do with Amazon and Prime Day (outside of them running sales at the same time as the latter. A coincidence, I’m sure).

I can’t guarantee that their prices will be lower than the equivalent Amazon deal, if there is one, but sometimes they can be. And if last year was any indication, these non-Amazon sales will cover a competitively wide variety of savings on peripherals and components that we’d happily recommend.