The best graphics card deals on Nvidia and AMD GPUs

When it comes to PC upgrades, no single change can give you a bigger performance jump than a new GPU – so availing yourself of one of the best graphics cards deals is just good sense. Especially if you want to make the switch from 1080p to 4K gaming, or to start enabling pretty ray tracing effects in your games.

Sadly, the ability to find most graphics cards in stock, let alone on a good deal, has become painfully difficult over the past year. A combination of production problems, GPUs' usefulness in cryptocurrency mining, and more general opportunistic hardware scalping has resulted in an ongoing shortage of graphics cards. Most retailers are therefore selling what little stock they have at massively inflated prices, whether they're older GPUs from previous generations or the best graphics cards of the current crop.

It is, admittedly, an unusual climate in which to put together a list of graphics card deals. That isn't to say there are no deals to be had; a few retailers have listings that are slightly less absurd than the new average, while others are bundling their GPUs with various freebies to make the high prices more palatable. With all that in mind, here are our picks for the best graphics card deals currently available. We’ll also use this page to highlight available stock for any particularly elusive models, provided they’re not too outrageously priced.

The best graphics card deals (UK)

Best AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT deals:

MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming Z Trio - £1240 from Ebuyer (was £1400)

One of the few genuine 'money off' deals available in the UK, Ebuyer have sliced £160 off AMD's 4K-ready Radeon RX 6900 XT. Over £1200 is still an awful lot to pay for one card, even one as powerful as this, but we're living in strange times and this is about as good a deal on the RX 6900 XT as you're going to get.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 deals:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle - £460 from Ebuyer

This isn't strictly a deal, but Ebuyer currently have the RX 6600 Eagle for around £100 cheaper than Amazon's listing. Like its slightly higher-specced sibling, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, the RX 6600 is a mid-range GPU designed for fast 1080p and light 1440p play; it's not as fully-featured as the rival Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, but good luck finding one of those for under £500.

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X - £690 from Ebuyer

Again, not a discount, but currently the best price on an RTX 3060 Ti in the UK. An ideal choice for mid-range PCs, Katharine described this as "the RTX 30 card you've been waiting for" in her review.

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti deals:

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Evo Top Edition - £440 from Ebuyer

Ebuyer have this dual-fan GTX 1660 Ti model for less than £500, which isn’t something you can say about many gaming GPUs these days. While it lacks the DLSS support and ray tracing capability of Nvidia’s RTX-branded GPUs, the GTX 1660 Ti can still put in a shift at 1080p.

The best graphics card deals (US)

Best AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT deals:

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT - $1550 from Newegg (was $1900)

Newegg are offering $350 off AMD's RX 6900 XT, bringing it down to a slightly less eyewatering $1550. The deal also bundles in two free games - Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village - alongside 30 days of Xbox Game Pass (or PC Game Pass, as it's apparently called now).

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 deals:

Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 8G V2 - $1159 from Newegg (was $1169)

The RTX 3070 is a capable card for 1440p and 4K alike, and even in these bizarre times will still be a more cost-effective option for most PC owners than the RTX 3080. Granted, $1159 is well over the MSRP, but considering how the RTX 3060 Ti routinely costs over $1000 in the States, this isn't much extra to pay in exchange for significantly better performance.