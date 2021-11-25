The best gaming headset is just £30 in this Black Friday deal

With Black Friday mere hours away, you may be looking at all the early deals on PC hardware and wondering whether it’s better to wait out for the chance of even bigger savings once the clock strikes twelve. You can, at least, rest assured about the Logitech G432, our longtime best gaming headset pick turned Black Friday bargain: it’s dropped from an original £70 to £30 on Amazon UK, and we understand it’s going to stay there until end the end of Cyber Monday on November 29th.

It has, admittedly, been £30 before – this isn’t a new low for Logitech’s headset – but there’s no arguing that it’s a steal at such a price. It sounds fantastic, not just by budget peripheral standards but in general, with a sense of sonic clarity that other cheap headsets simply haven’t matched.

Microphone quality is exceptionally high as well, and while it grants the ability to listen with (surprisingly effective) virtual 7.1 surround sound, you can leave it off if you prefer the standard profile. It’s not perfect – Katharine found the headband uncomfortable – but it is the best-sounding headset at this price, and there are all the usual adjustment options to help you find a good fit. And again, that price won’t drop or rise until after the 29th, so don’t worry about missing out on further savings.

The G432 is also on sale in the US, albeit with a more modest discount to $40. That’s still a great deal, mind.

If you’ve got the budget for something higher-end, were’ keeping track of many more gaming headset offers in our main Black Friday deals hub, our Black Friday Logitech deals hub and our Black Friday Razer deals hub.