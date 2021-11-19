RPS readers’ favourite mouse hits its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Back when Black Friday was only just revving up its deals engines, I asked you – the lovely RPS readership – to tell us about your hardware. And it turns out that just like in 2019, your collective favourite gaming mouse is the Logitech G502. Truly, a timeless classic of clicks and scrolls.

Of course, the G502 has come in a few different flavours, but you can now get one of the most recent models at the lowest price it’s ever been (at least in the UK). Amazon has the Logitech G502 SE Hero for £34: an entire pound less than the standard G502 Hero has ever dipped to, most recently during Prime Day 2021.

US denizens aren’t missing out either, as the G502 SE Hero is $33 at Best Buy in their own Black Friday sale. That’s not quite as cheap as its all-time low of $28, but its still a very good price on a very good mouse. The G502 SE Hero is essentially the classic G502 Hero with some white go-faster stripes – there’s been no funny business making adverse changes to keep the costs down.

As with the non-SE (Special Edition) G502 Hero and the G502 Proteus Spectrum, you’d be getting an extensive mix of customisable buttons and a comfortably contoured design, complete with thumb rest; the G502 SE Hero and G502 Hero also have higher-resolution sensors and longer-lasting left/right click switches than the Proteus Spectrum. Best Buy haven't listed an end date on their deal, but Amazon's runs all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 29th.

Honestly I can’t see how you can go wrong with this, but if you want to see what else is on offer, you can go check out our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals. Our top picks across all manner of PC hardware discounts can also be found in our main Black Friday deals hub.