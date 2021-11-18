I had my first eggnog latte of the year yesterday, which means that like Black Friday, the actual holiday season is officially upon us. I’m sorry, I don’t make the rules. For many of us, me included, that means stuffing our faces with delicious treats like we’re in training for Fat Bear Week. What's your favourite? Mine's the lebkuchen hearts with apricot filling, plus anything with marzipan.

The point I’m trying to get to is that this isn’t really a slim and sexy time of year for me. More of a fat and cuddly (but still sexy) season. On the other hand, this Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop is both slim and sexy, as well as a full $500 off in Dell's early Black Friday sales.

Besides being an upgraded successor to the excellent, circa 2019 Alienware m15, this model is Alienware's thinnest and most powerful 15.6-inch gaming laptop ever. What makes it particularly tasty (albeit not as tasty as lebkuchen hearts with apricot filling) is the fact that it comes with an GeForce RTX 3080, the top GPU in Nvidia's mobile gaming chip lineup. At $2300, it’s the cheapest we’ve seen and a great deal for an RTX 3080-equipped laptop in general. With desktop GPUs as scarce and as cheese nibbles after I’ve been round, it’s almost like getting the rest of the laptop free - something I've confirmed to be true after a deeply saddening visit to eBay.

The one potential downside is a slightly older CPU, but the m15 R4 does come with a nice chunk of NVMe SSD storage with the option to expand if you want. Like a good pair of stretchy trousers. A 144Hz, 15.6IN display rounds off the package, conveniently allowing all that GPU grunt to be transferred to your eyeballs. Handy!

