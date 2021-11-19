The holiday season, heralded by Black Friday, is often a time for reminiscing about the past. For instance, I remember a time, a few years either side of 2000/Y2K/The Willenium, when really big pockets were a thing. Particularly if you were a bit nu-metal or a bit goth. They were great. There’s nothing like walking down the street with your Gameboy banging against your knee. Sadly, as technology shrank faster and faster, so did trousers, until everyone was stuck with skinny jeans that you can’t even squeeze a bit of change into. It’s especially frustrating as I reckon you could happily fit the lovely Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless into one of those big pockets.

Today I am shining the big RPS Black Friday deal spotlight on this tempting offer from Amazon. The G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless has a chunky £82 slashed off the RRP, bringing it to a much lighter £118. While not quite as impressive a discount, US chums can pick one up from Newegg at $50 off for $180.

What do you get for your money? The G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless is the smaller sibling of the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless, a keyboard that Katharine declared “wireless keyboard perfection.” The big difference is that the G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless lacks a numpad, the TKL bit being short for “tenkeyless.” And not, to my eternal disappointment, “trousers, kinda large.” It uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless, uhh, tech, meaning it has a teensy 1 millisecond response time to minimise lag.

The smaller size, less weighty weight and mahoosive 40+ hour battery means that it's much better than the standard model for keyboarding on the go. Or for anyone with a really messy desk who needs every square inch of space. Ahem.

