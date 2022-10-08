Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer brags of 4K and ultrawide support (and not much else)

Modern Warfare 2's remake edges ever closer and the day after the launch trailer brings a dedicated PC trailer. It crows about, well, all the things my PC isn't powerful enough to run, frankly.

4K graphics! Nope, can't run that. Ultrawide support! Nope, don't have one of those. 500+ customisation options? I'll probably just use whatever you auto-dedect and recommend, sorry.

As PC trailers, it's relatively thin in terms of shouty onscreen text, which is the unit of measurement I rely on to judge the quality of any video game. Compare the above trailer to Skull And Bones similar video, which bragged of uncapped frames-per-second, ray tracing, and several acronyms I don't recall the meaning of. The only other shout-out I haven't mentioned in the Modern Warfare 2 trailer is for anti-cheat, which sure, is essential, but since it is essential it's not something I'd brag about as a PC bell and/or whistle.

Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28th, but it's available to play before that via various betas for those who pre-order. You can check our list of the Modern Warfare 2 beta times if you want to join in. Ed and Hayden have also been making some suggestions for classic Call Of Duty maps they'd like to see make a return in a future Modern Warfare 2 map pack.