If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer brags of 4K and ultrawide support (and not much else)

It's got anti-cheat too, I guess?
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A soldier in camouflage crouches in a field holding a rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2's remake edges ever closer and the day after the launch trailer brings a dedicated PC trailer. It crows about, well, all the things my PC isn't powerful enough to run, frankly.

Watch on YouTube

4K graphics! Nope, can't run that. Ultrawide support! Nope, don't have one of those. 500+ customisation options? I'll probably just use whatever you auto-dedect and recommend, sorry.

As PC trailers, it's relatively thin in terms of shouty onscreen text, which is the unit of measurement I rely on to judge the quality of any video game. Compare the above trailer to Skull And Bones similar video, which bragged of uncapped frames-per-second, ray tracing, and several acronyms I don't recall the meaning of. The only other shout-out I haven't mentioned in the Modern Warfare 2 trailer is for anti-cheat, which sure, is essential, but since it is essential it's not something I'd brag about as a PC bell and/or whistle.

Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28th, but it's available to play before that via various betas for those who pre-order. You can check our list of the Modern Warfare 2 beta times if you want to join in. Ed and Hayden have also been making some suggestions for classic Call Of Duty maps they'd like to see make a return in a future Modern Warfare 2 map pack.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch