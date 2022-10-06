Modern Warfare 2 gets new launch trailer, three weeks before launch

A launch trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has popped onto the Internet a full three weeks before the military shooter’s launch date of October 28th. Pre-orderers can play the campaign a week early, technically, but that’s still a good couple of weeks away as well. By the way, could you help me out? I can’t remember the actor who’s playing the shouty general’s name and it’s really bothering me. He’s in the trailer below, watch it and let me know in the comments please.

I’m growing very frustrated. I tried Google Lens and it told me he was Bruce Willis. Clearly, it is not Mr Willis, and no Deepcake deepfakes can convince me otherwise. Anyway, the trailer’s a very dramatic, explodey affair that stars all your favourites. Soap, Captain Price and, erm, Ghost. The whole thing even gets a bit political at the end, with characters debating who the actual terrorists are. Crumbs. It's not October 28th yet, is it?

The new trailer comes as rumours of a greatest hits map pack circle Modern Warfare 2. Our Ed and Hayden had a think, and they’ve brainstormed a bunch of classic maps they’d like to see back in the game. There’s also speculation afoot around a future Call Of Duty instalment from Vanguard devs Sledgehammer Games, and whether that might be a return to their 2014 sci-fi take on the franchise, Advanced Warfare.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28th on Steam and Battle.net. It’ll cost £60/$70/€70.

