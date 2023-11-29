Best MW3 .50 GS loadout and class setup

Looking for the best .50 GS loadout in Modern Warfare 3? While the .50 GS doesn't quite match up to our picks for the best pistols in Modern Warfare 3, it is worthy enough to be kitted out with attachments to help increase its effectiveness in combat and serve as a solid secondary sidearm.

The .50 GS can be unlocked at level 13 in Warzone 2 and is part of the 'carry forward' scheme in MW3, making it a great early-game option until you can get your hands on something with a little more firepower. Read on for the best .50 GS loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the .50 GS in MW3?

While there are other pistols with better recoil control and fire rate, the .50 GS has remarkably good handling stats and a mid to high damage output that can consistently perform when paired with the right attachments. As this gun is also part of the 'carry forward' system, you can get it in your MW3 game with relative ease, making it a good sidearm choice, especially during earlier levels.

Best .50 GS loadout in MW3

Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

Trigger Action: SA Hare Trigger

Barrel: SA Brake Barrel

Ammunition: .50 Pistol Overpressured +P

Rear Grip: Akimbo .50 GS

For this loadout the aim is to create a great supportive gun that will perform well in close combat and act as a companion to a mid-range assault rifle - although other guns will work too, of course. With the following attachments the .50 GS will be a better all-around gun with improved fire rate, recoil control, accuracy and damage while taking relatively few penalties in the process.

Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

The 1MW Pistol Laser is a strong starting choice for this loadout as it increases handling, mobility and recoil control stats, making the gun feel a lot smoother when in use. The only downside to this is that the laser will be visible at all times, but as you'll be in close combat this isn't too much of a drawback.

Trigger Action: SA Hare Trigger

Now that we've increased handling stats, they can afford to take a slight dip for the SA Hare Trigger. Although this may seem counter-intuitive, the massive increase in fire rate is well worth the slight trade-off to bring it more in line with competitive pistols in the game.

Barrel: SA Brake Barrel

Next up is the SA Brake Barrel attachment which will ever so slightly decrease handling, in return for a substantial boost to recoil control which will ultimately streamline the .50 GS experience. The other barrel attachments only really benefit range which is something we do not have to worry too much about with this gun.

Ammunition: .50 Pistol Overpressured +P

The .50 Pistol Overpressured +P ammo gives a nice little damage boost and can also inflict flinch on targets, slowing them down for follow-up shots with the .50 GS.

Rear Grip: Akimbo .50 GS

Last, but no means least, we've added the Akimbo .50 GS rear grip for the ability to wield two .50 GS's at once for twice the impact, rate of fire and damage. With this, you can optimise the build for close-range combat and take advantage of the added damage from the .50 Pistol Overpressured rounds.

Best .50 GS class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW.

As mentioned, we think this close combat build will work well with an assault rifle or something similarly capable of a high fire rate and damage at close to mid distances. One of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently, is the MCW. The MCW can be relied upon in most combat situations, with fantastic stats all around providing a great blend of damage, range, accuracy and handling.

Best .50 GS class setup: Perks and Equipment

Demolition Vest, Stun Grenade, Grag Grenade, Deployable Cover, Quick-Grip Gloves, Running Sneakers, EOD Padding.

For this build, we wish to capitalise on close combat damage, which means utilising Tactical and Lethal equipment. We've opted for the Demolition Vest which allows you to deploy with two Lethals, and also refresh your equipment every 25 seconds. We've combined this with a good old fashioned Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade, one to slow enemies down and the other to release devastating damage.

When picking out Gloves, we decided on the Quick-Grip Gloves to increase the weapon swap speed, meaning you can access your .50 GS in a pinch, even in the heat of combat. We've also chosen the Running Sneakers for the added Tactical sprint duration and reduction of refresh time.

For Gear, we think the EOD Padding is infinitely useful in close combat as it will make you a bit spongier to oncoming damage from non-killstreak fire and explosions. Lastly, consider the Deployable Cover for a last line of defence and a launching spot for any leftover Tactical and Lethal equipment.

Best .50 GS alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti, WSP Stinger.

If the .50 GS isn't doing it for you, there are a host of other sidearms that make great additions to most loadouts. We recommend either the Renetti for improved fire rate, mobility and handling, or the WSP Stinger for its obscene rate of fire which can clear out enemies before they know what hit them.

That rounds off our guide to the best .50 GS build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.