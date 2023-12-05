Best MW3 KV Broadside loadout and class setup

What is the best KV Broadside loadout and class setup in MW3? The KV Broadside in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is an elite shotgun that ranks second only to the Lockwood 300 in our best Shotgun guide. The KV Broadside boasts fast fire capabilities, impressive mobility, and a very sturdy recoil control despite the heaviness and speed of its shots. Equip it with the right attachments and you've got a seriously deadly shotgun on your hands.

In this guide, we'll take you through the craftsmanship needed to come away with the best KV Broadside loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. There's attachments, gear, perks, and your secondary weapon to discuss, but don't worry, we'll delve into it all below to give you the best chance at success.

Why use the KV Broadside in MW3?

The KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun with impressively sturdy recoil control considering how fast it fires out its shots. Despite being a shotgun, both the recoil control and range are important reasons why the KV Broadside is considered a top performer in Modern Warfare 3, but before you use it, you should consider equipping it with the best loadout. The KV Broadside was nerfed somewhat in Warzone 2, but it's back for blood in MW3.

Best KV Broadside loadout in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Magazine: 12 Shell Mag

Laser: Point-G3P 04

The XTEN Modified Choke brings a tighter pellet spread and increased damage range to the KV Broadside. Yes, your ADS speed will take a hit, but only by 3%, which seems a fair compromise. You do also lose some of your gun kick and recoil control, but for the benefit of your entire shotgun spread. If you just want to focus on range though, the XTEN Full Choke specifically caters for that, although you lose a percentage more of your ADS speed in comparison to the Modified Choke.

For our second attachment, we've opted for the Demo Firm Grip Underbarrel for its significant recoil mitigation and steady aiming with improvements on aiming idle sway, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. Your ADS speed and movement will reduce, but with the KV Broadside and any shotgun for that matter, you'll be shooting from the hip a hell of a lot more.

The Dashbolt 60 attachment adds an impressive buff to your fire rate with a 17% increase taking rate of fire from 214.3rpm to 252.1rpm. Spicy. You'll lose some gun kick and recoil control again with this build, but with the KV Broadside already possessing an impressive recoil control and considering its a shotgun, it shouldn't be too much of an issue. Especially since you'll be using a shotgun at close range.

For the magazine, we'd recommend the 12 Shell Mag, increasing your amount of bullets from 8… to 12. You'll receive a slight hit on movement, ADS, Sprint-to-Fire speed and reload quickness, but we'll make up for that in our perks and equipment setup. Speed wise, you'll be locking into some close-quarters combat with your KV Broadside, so it hopefully won't cause too much bother.

Finally, equipping a laser is a personal choice, but with a shotgun like the KV Broadside, adding on the Point-G3P 04 won't just give you a laser. Alongside the focused green beam, you'll also see significant improvements in your accuracy, recoil control, and handling with buffs on hip fire and Tac Stance spread, Sprint-to-Fire speed, and hip recoil control. You don't need to rely on your ADS as much with a shotgun and making it quicker in this stance equals a whole lotta goodness.

Secondary weapon

MCW or M4.

With a shotgun, you're looking at a weapon that runs better as a secondary than your primary. For all your mid-to-long range combat, you're going to want to run it alongside an assault rifle to make sure you're still deadly when running across the map.

Two excellent AR choices are the MCW or M4 for their consistent and accurate shots and well-rounded stats. The MCW is our top-ranked assault rifle for its damage potential both in close-quarters combat and at range. It's just a incredible credible AR to run with if you're looking for a weapon to cover all the angles and then back it up with your KV Broadside.

The M4 follows closely behind for its control, stability, and range making it a solid gun choice across a variety of maps. Even without attachments, it's a powerhouse. Equip it with some added stats and you've got yourself an absolute weapon for running alongside your shotgun.

Best KV Broadside class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Assault Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Tac Mask, Flash Grenade, Frag Grenade

As mentioned above, when running with the KV Broadside, you're going to want a weapon that can cover the other ranges besides close-quarters. For that, you're going to need to run with two primary weapons, which is made possible by the Overkill Vest. It also ups your weapon swap speed, which is great for flicking between the KV Broadside for up-close chaos and your AR for mid-to-long-range.

The Assault Gloves are also a great addition to this loadout as they improve accuracy and time to ADS when jumping. So, you can stay mobile and still hit your shots. Accompanied by the Covert Sneakers to hide your footsteps and enable you to position yourself closer to your enemies.

With the Tac Mask equipped you'll also be able to suffer through an onslaught of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades should they be attempting to flush you out as you stand armed with your KV Broadside. Fight back with your own Flash and Frag Grenade setup to get the upper-hand. Equipping the Overkill Vest will had rid you of your Field Upgrade slot, but it's worth it for the double primaries.

Best KV Broadside alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 300, MX Guardian

Both the Lockwood 300 and MX Guardian hold pole positions in the battle for the best shotgun in MW3, so choosing either of these weapons will set you in good stead. The Lockwood 300 is a double-barrel powerhouse, especially when equipped with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment that triggers epic damage potential from an already powerful burst.

The fully-automatic MX Guardian is arguably the most similar to the KV Broadside, both with high fire rates dealing out efficient damage to opponents. It's most certainly up for the job, if you decide against the KV Broadside despite making it an absolute beast with this best loadout guide.

When choosing a shotgun, you should consider the potential for close-quarters combat from the vast array of Modern Warfare 3 maps on offer. You'll also want to make sure you've contemplated the best guns in Modern Warfare 3 to make sure you're aiming to unlock the finest weapons.