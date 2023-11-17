Best MW3 MX Guardian loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MX Guardian loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The MX Guardian is easily one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. As a fully automatic shotgun, it boasts a high fire rate without having to sacrifice its damage potential.

Thankfully, due to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 'carry forward' system, you can have this MW2 shotgun in your MW3 arsenal, so for the best MX Guardian loadout in Modern Warfare 3, read on below for the best attachments and equipment to use.

Why use the MX Guardian in MW3?

The MX Guardian is a reliable shotgun choice that can effectively achieve one-shot kills from close range. When kitted out with the right attachments, the MX Guardian offers a fairly streamlined experience with little thinking or accuracy required.

Best MX Guardian loadout in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

Barrel: MX-G Mobile

Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Magazine: MX Pro Mag

Rear Grip: XRK Rush

We've chosen the above attachments to capitalise on the MX Guardian's incredible rate of fire and damage, extending the range slightly without compromising these stats to make you a powerhouse across MW3 maps. We've also increased hip-fire accuracy, making the MX Guardian as versatile as it is powerful, specialising in close combat but able to be pushed slightly further afield with fast run-and-gun style combat.

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

To start things off, the XTEN Modified Choke is an excellent choice of muzzle to increase the range of the MX Guardian, bridging the distance between close and mid-range combat, which you can then cater for when you pair this shotgun with a long ranged weapon like an assault rifle or sniper rifle. Additionally, the muzzle increases damage and pellet spread. Although this will impact ADS and recoil slightly, we think this is a worthy trade-off, especially for a shotgun.

Barrel: MX-G Mobile

The MX-G Mobile is a good choice of barrel as it will provide a healthy boost to hip-fire accuracy, damage and movement speed. The trade-off will be a slight dip to recoil control, although this isn't a deal breaker for the MX Guardian, and the damage range more than makes up for it.

Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

For your choice of laser, consider the Schlager ULO-66 Laser which will increase hip-fire accuracy and recoil, meaning you'll be able to take full advantage of the MX Guardians' excellent rate of fire. This attack has few to no drawbacks, allowing you to spread bullets within close range without much thinking required.

Magazine: MX Pro Mag

For this build, the MX Pro Mag gives an increase to sprint to fire stats and ADS, making it a good companion to the fast-paced close combat you'll be performing with the MX Guardian.

Rear Grip: XRK Rush

Finally, consider using the XRK Rush rear grip, which will essentially improve your mobility when handling the gun. With improvements to sprint to fire and ADS, it rounds off a build that caters to fast run-and-gun style combat, perfect for most shotgun builds.

Best MX Guardian class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

As this MX Guardian build capitalises on its capabilities for close combat, we recommend picking up a solid AR or sniper rifle as a secondary weapon to cover all ranges. The FJX Imperium or Longbow are both great options and are considered some of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently.

The FJX Imperium is a great all-rounder option, offering a blend of power, range and speed, making it a quickscoping dream. Likewise, the Longbow is a consistent and reliable sniper, capable of one-shot kills with high mobility stats.

Best MX Guardian class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Ordnance Gloves, EOD Padding, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade, Med Box.

In order to equip two primary weapons, you'll need to choose either the Gunner or Overkill Vest. We think the Gunner Vest is a worthy choice for the added focus on ammo retention. With this vest, you'll deploy with max ammo and will receive a bonus to reload speed. Combined with the Ordnance Gloves you'll also be able to throw equipment further and reset fuse timers on thrown-back grenades, a perk that is especially useful for close combat builds.

Speaking of close combat, for Gear you'd be best choosing something that will help toughen up your build. We suggest the EOD Padding which will help protect you more from non-killstreak enemy fire and explosives as you enter into the fray. Likewise, having a Med Box on hand is always a good choice for additional medical support for yourself and your teammates.

For your Tactical and Lethal options, consider picking the Battle Rage for the extra health regen, Tactical Sprint regen and resistance to enemy Tacticals. This will especially benefit a close combat build more on the front lines of enemy fire. Likewise, the Frag Grenade is always a good option for clearing around corners, as well as spaces both inside and outside and essentially buying yourself time to either retreat or advance.

Best MX Guardian alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 300, KV Broadside.

If you're looking for a worthy shotgun alternative to the MX Guardian, there are a few that surpass it despite its competence. The Lockwood 300 and KV Broadside are both contenders for the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3, with the KV Broadside offering excellent range, firing rate, high mobility and surprisingly good recoil control.

Likewise, the Lockwood 300 is considered an aboslute powerhouse, capable of double damage when combined with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger which essentially allows it to fire both shells at once in one big burst.

