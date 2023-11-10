Best MW3 MTZ-762 loadout and class setup

What is the best MTZ-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The fully automatic battle rifle is capable of some big damage-dealing hits, but to make it a more competitive gun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you're going to need to create the best possible MTZ-762 loadout.

In the guide below, we go over the attachments, perks and equipment, secondary weapon choice, and more for perfecting your MW3 loadout and class setup. Taking a slower fire weapon into battle takes guts, so making sure the weapon is geared up for your playstyle is cardinal.

Why use the MTZ-762 in MW3?

Battle rifles like the MTZ-762 are the larger, slower, but savage alternative to the assault rifle. With the battle rifle, you've got a weapon type that will dominate enemies with its mid-to-long range scope and high damage potential. That's in comparison to an assault rifle that is full of fast-firing bullets, but possess less damage potential. It all depends on how you like to play.

Using the MTZ-762 gives players the chance to deal out devastating shots from a further distance, but with such hard-hitting damage, the battle rifles can suffer from an erratic recoil. The attachments below aim to counterbalance this issue and create a more steady gun to rack up the kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Best MTZ-762 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

Barrel: MTZ Rowan Barrel

Stock: Bruen Archangel MK2

Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

Optic: Slate Reflector

The lethal, yet bouncy MTZ-762 battle rifle needs a suitable loadout to get it under control. We'll dive into detail on each of the attachments you should equip to your gun below. Each one plays its part in upping the gun's effectiveness, as well as helping you run it across the battlefield with ease, which is absolutely never a bad thing.

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

With such powerful bullet velocity, the MTZ-762's recoil is a bit volatile to say the least. The Purifier Muzzle Break aids is an excellent attachment to help stabilize the issue. Another option for your muzzle is the VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor, which extends weapon range, lowers gun kick, and keeps you off the minimap. Both solid options, depending on your playstyle.

Barrel: MTZ Rowan Barrel

The MTZ Rowan Barrel will improve your ADS, sprint to fire, and sprint speeds to ease movement in both close and mid-range gunfights. The MTZ-762 can be a little weighty, especially with some of the attachments equipped, so keeping the momentum up for both you and your weapon is damn near essential.

Stock: Bruen Archangel MK2

The Bruen Archangel MK2 stock will take another step further in improving the MTZ-762's recoil control and balancing out the gun's, somewhat unstable spray pattern. Working double time, this stock attachment also boosts your movement and sprint speed. Steadier gun and faster legs, a handy combination.

Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

The MTZ Aggressor Grip joins the barrel and stock to further upgrade your movement capabilities. It'll up your tactical stance speed, your movement speed, and your aim walking speed. With a heavier gun, maintaining pace with your enemies will make a difference.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Last but not least, the Slate Reflector optic increases magnification and provides a miniature reflector sight with a handy red dot to provide optimal precision shooting.

Best MTZ-762 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti, Lachmann Sub, Striker.

With a slow fire-rate, the MTZ-762 is best paired with a weapon that will mix up the pace, such as the fast-firing Renetti handgun. As long as it's set up with our best Renetti loadout, this secondary will unleash a barrage of bullets when you find yourself in close-range combat. Running both together allows you to be lethal in a wide range of gunfights.

We'd also recommend perusing our best SMG guide where you'll find the Striker and Lachmann Sub both in pole positions for their ability to rip through opponents in close quarter gunfights, propping up the mid to long-range battle rifle.

Best MTZ-762 class setup: Perks and equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Frag Grenade, Flash Grenade, Trophy System.

We stressed this point in the MTZ-762 loadout attachments, but supporting mobility and speed for the weightier battle rifle can transform the way you carry yourself round the map. The Infantry Vest provides a Tac Sprint boost, the Stalker Boots up your strafe and ADS movement speed, and the Quick-Grip Gloves will allow you to swap between your primary and secondary with prowess. Not forgetting the EOD Padding for reduced damage on all non-killstreak explosives and fire. Your perks and gear should act in conjunction with your weapon and for the MTZ-762 here, they do just that.

Equipment wise, we'd opt for the Frag Grenade for damage, Flash Grenade for confusing the enemy, and Trophy System for a backup when you're lining up those shots and holding down objectives or areas for the team.

Best MTZ-762 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

BAS-B, SVA 545, MTZ-556.

A strong battle rifle alternative to the MTZ-762 is the BAS-B. With the right loadout, the BAS-B can boast steadiness and longer range damage that makes it another excellent battle rifle to try out if you're unsure on the MTZ-762.

If you're looking to change it up, the SVA 545 and MTZ-556 are both assault rifle alternatives worth considering. They're capable of dealing out some serious damage with a higher rate of fire and high bullet velocity, but for a further range you'll need to take a look at the best attachments on offer.

That's everything we'd recommend for sculpting the best MTZ-762 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. While you're crafting your weapons, we've crafted the best loadouts guide and best guns in Modern Warfare 3 to provide you with as much insight as we can on what to run with in MW3 to secure the kills and the win.