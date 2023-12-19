Best MW3 RAM-7 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best RAM-7 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? A newly-released bullpop Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new season, the RAM-7 is a compact hitter that boasts a high handling stat, along with a top-of-the-line fire rate and accuracy.

You'll need to purchase Modern Warfare 3's Season 1 battle pass and grind for a bit to unlock the RAM-7 on sector A7. For the speediest route possible, start with sector A1, progress to A3, complete A6, and get your new RAM-7 at A7.

Once you've got your paws on this shiny AR, read on - we've got the full details on our preferred RAM-7 loadout below, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to start dropping bodies with your new hardware.

Why use the RAM-7 in MW3?

The RAM-7's a well-rounded AR that's perfect for diving into the thick of a conflict and mowing the opposing team down. The RAM-7's range isn't the best, so an aggressive playstyle will be rewarded, and you should also take advantage of the high fire rate and increase the RAM-7's bullet capacity with a better magazine and a comb. We'll detail the most efficient attachments to achieve this below.

Best RAM-7 loadout in MW3

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Our RAM-7 loadout is designed to give you more bullets and improve this gun's so-so recoil control. At the end of the day, the RAM-7 has strong stats out the gate, and is already well-equipped to support a hard-hitting, fast-moving, bullet-expending playstyle. Select these add-ons to feel even more comfortable rushing around tight corridors and blasting a spray of rounds at any contenter who steps in your path.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

The Shadowstrike Suppressor is always a great add-on for making shots undetectable by radar. In the case of the RAM-7, you'll be firing a lot of rounds on a regular basis, so it's best to have this muzzle ready to ensure that your position isn't compromised.

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

The DR-6 Handstop is our next choice to amplify the RAM-7's already impressive handling to even higher levels while giving us a small but handy boost to all types of speed, from ADS to sprint to fire. Accuracy takes a tiny hit, but it's ultimately nothing to worry about in the long run.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The RAM-7 runs out of bullets fairly quickly, so don't stop to reload and take the extra ammo provided by the 40 Round Mag. You'll see minor decreases in mobility as a trade-off, but it's more than worth it.

Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Our quest to improve the RAM-7's kickback necessitates the Retort 90 Grip Tape, which boosts firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control. The only con here is a minor drop in aiming idle sway.

Comb: FT Polycomb

Combs aren't available for every gun in Modern WW3, so if you're unsure of what they do, expect them to increase the maximum capacity of reserve ammunition that you obtain over the course of a match. For the RAM-7, the FT Polycomb is a great choice that bumps your reserve up to 120 rounds and also provides additional improvements to recoil and gun kick control. When combined with our magazine choice, the FT Polycomb will help you be unstoppable.

Best RAM-7 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

The RAM-7's pretty stellar at close-to-medium range conflicts, but if you're shooting at someone from across the map, you'll notice its deficiencies quickly. To make up for this, equip the Gunner Vest and choose a Sniper Rifle for your secondary weapon. We like the FJX Imperium or the Longbow, both of which made the top of our list of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Best RAM-7 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

For your class setup, take the Gunner Vest for the ability to equip a Sniper Rifle as your secondary. To maintain a constant supply of ammo, equip the Scavenger Gloves, which will let you loot dead opponents for their bullets. The Ghost T/V Camo will complement your Shadowstrike Suppressor nicely, keeping the opposition from hearing you as you move across the map.

To ensure that your don't end up as killstreak fodder, equip Battle Rage for those clutch moments when you need a health boost, and the Frag Grenade for all the times when you just need to blast the enemy away with shrapnel. Last but not least, the Munitions Box gives us one more option to keep our ammunition reverses high.

Best RAM-7 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW, M4.

It remains to be seen whether the RAM-7 will dethrone the current kings of the MW3 Assault Rifle world, but at the moment, our go-to ARs are still the MCW and the M4. The MCW in particular is the gun to choose for all-around solid stats that'll only get better if you follow our MCW loadout guide, which has advice on improving accuracy and recoil control to truly impeccable levels.

That's all we've got on the RAM-7. If you're interested in diversifying your weapons loadout, head over to our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. If you'd rather see a list of ARs, we've also got a guide to the best Assault Rifles in MW3. Our guide to the best loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 is also necessary reading for helping you maximise your arsenal with only the very best attachments.