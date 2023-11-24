Best MW3 Sidewinder loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Sidewinder loadout in Modern Warfare 3? While they tend to be lesser-used firearms in many of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer modes, Battle Rifles are an interesting option for players who want the versatility of switching between full-automatic and semi-automatic firing modes. The Sidewinder is a new Battle Rifle entry in the Call of Duty franchise, and it's a great choice that provides hard-hitting shots and swift adaptability in close to mid-range firefights.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite Sidewinder loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make your Sidewinder a reliable force to mow down enemies.

Why use the Sidewinder in MW3?

Shooting the Sidewinder almost feels reminiscent of using an SMG thanks to its good damage and quality handling, which ranks higher than most other Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. While the Sidewinder definitely isn't a commonly-sighted weapon in multiplayer loadouts at the moment, this versatile feel helps it makes our list of the best Battle Rifles in MW3. Just be wary of the recoil, which is currently the top complaint of most players who unlock this gun.

Best Sidewinder loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Laser: Stovl DR Laser Box

Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

Underbarrel: Hex-40 Grip

Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Minimising the intrusive kickback on the Sidewinder is one of our main priorities with this loadout, along with stretching out the accuracy and range a little bit. Mobility and handling will both take minor reductions, but by the time you're finished equipping these attachments you'll be much more adept at handling gunfights in that close-to-mid range zone that Battle Rifles specialise in.

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

The Casus Breke L gives us the immediate bump to horizontal recoil and firing aim stability that we need. ADS speed decreases ever so slightly, but not enough to make a dent in our overall weapon loadout plan. The Purifier Muzzle Brake L is another viable muzzle choice if you're unafraid of taking a hit to range.

Laser: Stovl DR Laser Box

The Stovl DR Laser Box will come in handy for reducing recoil when firing from the hip, which is perfect for those close-quarters engagements when you won't be able to aim down sight. Keep in mind that your laser will be visible from the hip - if this isn't your preference, go for something like the SZ 1MW PEQ, which increases aiming stability but only has your laser activate when aiming.

Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

The RB Regal Heavy Stock gives us nice improvements to aiming idle sway, gun kick control, firing aim stability, and ADS speed. Like the description reads, this is a fine choice for Operators who are good at ducking behind cover and laying down fire, which is an apt description of appropriate Sidewinder usage.

Underbarrel: HEX-40 Grip

The HEX-40 grip offers enhanced hip fire control, a reduction to gun kick, and greater walking steadiness. Your mobility and handling go down a teeny bit, but by now, shooting the Sidewinder should be much smoother than it was previously.

Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

For a final tweak to accuracy, we've chosen the Corio Enforcer Optic, since it gives us a very clean sight picture. Optics are down to personal preference, so you could just as easily go with something like the Slate Reflector or the Slimline Pro.

Best Sidewinder class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti.

The Renetti pairs well with the Sidewinder, especially when you use the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit to convert it from a three-round burst weapon into the equivalent of a fully-automatic SMG. With the Sidewinder and the Renetti by your side, you'll have two SMG-esque weapons that can really tear up the battlefield, but your ranged capabilities will be a good deal better than they would be if you actually equipped twin SMG.

Best Sidewinder class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Stalker Boots, Quick-Grip Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

For our class setup, we suggest using the Infantry Vest for a tactical sprint buff and the Stalker Boots for increased strafe and ADS movement speed. Wear the Quick-Grip Gloves so you can easily switch between your Sidewider and Renetti, and take the Ghost T/V Camo to keep enemies from hearing you as you dash up from behind.

The Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade will both come in handy for close engagements, and we also advise you to take the Munitions Box to keep ammo levels high.

Best Sidewinder alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

BAS-B, MTZ-762.

The BAS-B currently takes our top pick for Modern Warfare 3's best Battle Rifle thanks to wonderful all-around performance. The MTZ-762 isn't too far behind, and makes up for a slow rate-of-fire with big damage, especially in its semi-auto mode. Both guns are the cream of the Battle Rifle crop alongside the Sidewinder and are worth trying out to see which you like best.

That's all we've got on the Sidewinder. For a tier comparison of MW3's Battle Rifles and other weapons, see our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. For those who like to assess numbers and compare damage values, head over to our MW3 weapon stats guide.