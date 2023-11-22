Best MW3 SP-X 80 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The SP-X 80 is one of the finest options in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for quickscoping. Even with the increased health pools of 150 for every Operator in multiplayer, the SP-X 80 delivers consistent one-shot-kills from faraway distances, ushering it into the ranks of the greatest Sniper Rifles in MW3.

Why use the SP-X 80 in MW3?

The SP-X 80 impresses with an absurdly high damage stat. You are guaranteed one shot kills with this thing as long as you aim well, making it a good rifle for the experienced sniper who is able to surmount low mobility. With a few attachments to balance out the SP-X 80's other stats, you'll easily be setting up shop in a high spot on the map of your choice to deliver regular kills.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: Max DMR Precision

Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Our SP-X 80 loadout is designed for quickscoping. We don't want to reduce any of this gun's supreme damage, so all of our attachments have been selected to boost accuracy, recoil control, and handling. Mobility is the stat we don't care much about here, since this isn't a gun you want to use if you planning on making mad dashes across the map.

The Casus Brake L provides a welcome boost to the SP-X 80's horizontal recoil and firing aim stability. It's the best muzzle attachment for recoil control that doesn't bring down this gun's considerable damage stat.

Upon first glance, it won't seem like the 22.5" Elevate-1 adds much to our loadout, but look closely and you'll see incremental but important boosts to ADS speed, tac stance spread, movement speed, and aim walking speed. These will add up once we've chosen our other attachments.

Now we're seeing more visible improvements - the FSS OLE-V Laser gives us greater aiming stability, ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. This increase in accuracy and handling will be much appreciated as we continue to build our quickscoping loadout.

The Max DMR Precision is a heavy stock that reduces mobility slightly but gives us greater accuracy. Aiming idle sway, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed will all improve.

Finally, we're adding the Schlager Match Grip as our rear grip to bring that handling up just a wee bit more. The minor reduction to recoil control won't be noticeable in the long run.

Best SP-X 80 class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker or Pulemyot.

You absolutely need to pair the SP-X 80 with a close-range, agile weapon for those moments when the opposite team latches onto your sniping location and comes running. Any SMG or LMG will do. The Striker is our preferred submachine gun at the moment, while the Pulemyot is a very capable LMG that can mimic the feel of an Assault Rifle if you outfit it correctly.

Best SP-X 80 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Ghost T/V Camo, Stun Grenade, Frage Grenade.

The Overkill Vest is a necessity for granting the ability to equip a Striker or Pulemyot, and it'll also come in handy for reloading during those moments when you need to sprint away from enemy fire. The Quick-Grip Gloves are great for switching to our secondary weapons, while the Lightweight Boots will provide a speed increase to make up for our subpar mobility with the SP-X 80. We've also gone with the Ghost T/V Camo to subdue the sound of our footsteps when we're moving around the map.

Your tactical and lethal options are really up to you, but you can't go wrong with the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade when you need to cover your tracks in the midst of an anxious firefight.

Best SP-X 80 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

The only other Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 that we consistently pick over the SP-X 80 are the Longbow and the FJX Imperium. The Longbow boasts surprisingly decent mobility with the right loadout, and is worth trying out if you're tired of the SP-X 80's relative clunkiness. Meanwhile, the FJX Imperium makes for an incredible quickscoping alternative.

And with that, you should now be ready to snipe to your heart's content. For more on how the SP-X 80 compares to Modern Warfare 3's other weapons, head on over to our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. We also have a comprehensive comparison of weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3 if you'd rather crunch numbers.