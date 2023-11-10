Best MW3 Pulemyot loadout and class setup

What is the best Pulemyot loadout in MW3? Thanks to the Carry Forward feature, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a staggering 11 LMGs to choose from. But in our opinion, it's very hard to beat the Pulemyot 762 - particularly with the loadout and class setup we're about to show you, which can be used more or less like a hard-hitting Assault Rifle.

Below we'll walk you through everything you need to build the best Pulemyot loadout in Modern Warfare 3, going over first the attachments you need, and then the best perks, equipment, secondaries, and even alternatives to the Pulemyot if it doesn't fit your playstyle. So let's get started!

Why use the Pulemyot in MW3?

The Pulemyot, like many LMGs, features a very high rate of fire and a very strong damage profile. What sets the Pulemyot apart from the rest is its JAK Annihilator conversion kit, which turns it into a highly mobile - almost SMG-feeling - rifle that somehow keeps the intense damage and DPS of an LMG. It's honestly quite crazy how powerful the Pulemyot is in the current meta, and we don't know how long it'll stay this way, so use it while it's hot!

Best Pulemyot loadout in MW3

Conversion Kit: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Stock: Rubber Recoil Pad

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 75 Round Bullpup Belt

As mentioned above, this Pulemyot loadout takes advantage of the gun's conversion kit to turn it into a far more lightweight, Assault Rifle-esque version of itself. This counteracts the main downside of all LMGs - its low mobility and handling stats - while also keeping the Pulemyot's fantastic damage potential. The rest of the loadout is designed to make the Pulemyot as lightweight as possible while still keeping it as low-recoil and easy to use as possible.

Conversion Kit: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion

The key attachment is of course the Bullpup Conversion Kit itself. This conversion kit greatly increases the mobility and handling stats of the Pulemyot, as well as increasing the gun's rate of fire. And, incredibly, it doesn't affect the damage-per-shot - only the range and recoil. That's an incredible deal, right there, particularly since we can mitigate the recoil effects with our other attachments.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is a great choice for keeping your shots from marking you on the enemy's radar. It's not such an important feature for LMGs in general, but with this lightweight Pulemyot build you can be running around quite a bit, so staying stealthy is a real boon. As a bonus, the Spiritfire Suppressor also increases the Pulemyot's range and recoil control by a considerable margin.

Stock: Rubber Recoil Pad

The Rubber Recoil Pad is an aftermarket part that is only available if you equip the Conversion Kit first. This attachment helps the Pulemyot make the transition from LMG to Assault Rifle with some great boosts to mobility and handling stats like Sprint-To-Fire speed, movement speed, and aim walking speed. It's an all-round great part to have.

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is the ideal Underbarrel attachment, because it helps keep the Bullpup Conversion's heavier recoil under control. It comes with a nerf to the Pulemyot's ADS speed, but your ADS speed is amazingly high for an LMG anyway at this point, so it doesn't hurt you too much.

Magazine: 75 Round Bullpup Belt

Finally, the 75 Round Bullpup Belt (the Conversion Kit version of the regular 75 Round attachment) is a must-have attachment for speeding up the gun even further. 75 rounds is more than enough anyway, so you essentially get extra mobility and handling boosts for free. It's a no-brainer.

Best Pulemyot class setup: Secondary weapon

Lockwood 300, Renetti.

The Pulemyot with this loadout is by far the most mobile LMG in Modern Warfare 3, but it still isn't the most mobile option when compared to lightweight Assault Rifles or SMGs. That's why we recommend using a properly lightweight close-range secondary weapon alongside the Pulemyot.

Our go-to recommendations would be the Renetti (with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Conversion kit for full-auto splendour), or the devastating Lockwood 300 if you want to use the Gunner Vest to allow two secondary weapons.

Best Pulemyot class setup: Perks and Equipment

CCT Comms Vest, Ghost T/V Camo, Mag Holster, Covert Sneakers, Marksman Gloves.

When it comes to the best perks for our Pulemyot class, we'd recommend using the CCT Comms Vest for the excellent enemy positional knowledge the vest gives you. Using this vest means you don't get a lethal or tactical, but the Pulemyot alone is so devastating and reliable that we find we don't really miss them that much.

You also get two Gear slots with the CCT Comms Vest, so we'd recomend bringing both the Ghost T/V Camo and the Mag Holster. While very different in effect, these two Gear perks combine wonderfully to make you hard to pin down and constantly ready to face enemy threats.

Finally, for Gloves and Boots we recommend the Covert Sneakers and Marksman Gloves. The Covert Sneakers will keep your footsteps silent, allowing you to run around with your lightweight Pulemyot without attracting more attention than you can handle. And the Marksman Gloves are among the best for keeping you on-target while mowing down enemies with your Pulemyot 762.

Best Pulemyot alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

TAQ Eradicator, 556 Icarus.

The Pulemyot is our pick for the best LMG in Modern Warfare 3 right now, but it still has its close rivals. The TAQ Eradicator is another devastatingly powerful choice, with an exceptionally high fire rate for the first few shots. For another lightweight LMG option, the 556 Icarus is another good LMG that you can use more like an Assault Rifle with the right attachments.

That wraps up this guide on how to build the best Pulemyot 762 loadout in MW3. For a wider view of the current gun meta, check out our guide on the best guns in Modern Warfare 3!