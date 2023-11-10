Best MW3 556 Icarus loadout and class setup

Looking for the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The 556 Icarus is known to be a gun with promise, overshadowed by its incredibly high vertical and horizontal recoil, making it a challenge to wield effectively. For this reason, we've kitted it out with the best possible attachments to make it a solid LMG choice.

The 556 Icarus can be earned during the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign and carried forward to MW3 as with the rest of the gun roster. For the best 556 Icarus loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, see below for all attachments and equipment loadout choices.

Why use the 556 Icarus in MW3?

As stated, the 556 Icarus does have some challenges. However, when using the right attachments, you can make the gun much more usable. For that reason, we've opted for attachments that concentrate on improving the recoil and accuracy, slightly taking a hit to the mobility of the gun in the process but retaining the damage output and bullet velocity to do so.

Best 556 Icarus loadout in MW3

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The key to an effective 556 Icarus loadout is increasing the recoil control and accuracy. Therefore, we've opted for the Corio Precio Factory stock to boost both values. We've then added attachments that increase these individual stats further, with the FTAC Castle Comp and Sakin ZX Grip that both improve recoil control, while the Agent Grip underbarrel increases aiming stability.

Speed is, of course, a large priority, especially with LMGs often feeling clunky in Modern Warfare 3. For this reason, we’ve chosen the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser, which slightly boosts ADS speed without any subsequent negatives.

Best 556 Icarus class setup: Secondary weapon

FSS Hurricane, Vel 46, MP5.

Although the 556 Icarus can excel in medium ranges, you may wish for something closer to home that will pack a punch in instances where you need to bolt around corners. We recommend picking up either a good shotgun or one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, the FSS Hurricane. The FSS Hurricane has a reputation for being moderately powerful and possessing a great amount of recoil stability, making it a great all-rounder close-combat option.

Alternatively, the MP5 or Vel 46 are both great options too. The MP5 has both speed and power in the bucket loads, and the Vel 46 is an SMG powerhouse that although it can feel heavier, can be loaded out with attachments to even this out and make it a formidable gun.

Best 556 Icarus class setup: Perks and Equipment

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, Mag Holster, Flash Grenade, Semtex.

To capitalise on the above weapon choices, pick the Overkill Vest, which will allow you to pick two primary weapons in your loadout whilst also giving you the fast hands perk, which will increase weapon swap speed. The vest also allows you to reload whilst sprinting which is always a great perk to increase your combat speed. Pair this with the Marksman Gloves, which will be key to decreasing sway and ADS when using the 556 Icarus.

For your boots of choice, opt for the Stalker Boots which will double down on the above perks by further increasing ADS and strafe values. Additionally, you can pair these with the Mag Holster Gear item which will effectively increase your reload speed, giving you the same buff you would otherwise get from the Gunner Vest.

For your Tactical and Lethal options, go for the Flash Grenade to blind and deafen a target, buying you enough time to either get to cover if you are outnumbered or follow up with an attack from your second primary weapon. Lastly, we've chosen the Semtex which is a timed sticky grenade you can release, before getting back to mid-range and capitalising on your capability to move in and out of the fray.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best 556 Icarus alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Kastov 545.

If you're looking for a worthy mid-range alternative to the 556 Icarus, choosing an AR like the Kastov 545 may fulfil just what you’re after. The Kastov 545 oozes reliability with its low recoil and high-capacity values. Although it won’t compare to the likes of an SMG at short range, for mid to long-range distances, it is a smooth experience, even more so when you apply attachments to further increase range and maintain mobility.

That rounds off our guide to the best 556 Icarus build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.