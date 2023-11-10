Best MW3 Kastov 545 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Kastov 545 is a reliable assault rifle that balances slightly reduced damage for increased range and lower recoil, making it a smooth option in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

If you're looking for the best Kastov 545 loadout, we have you covered with the optimal attachments listed below and a guide on the best equipment and vests to pick to get the most bang for your buck.

Why use the Kastov 545 in MW3?

Although the Kastov 545 will fall short when competing with SMGs at close range, it can be a credible option for further distances, especially if you double down on its already low recoil and high capacity values. As such, we've opted for a build that further expands upon this and extends the standard range of the Kastov 545.

Best Kastov 545 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Silentfire XG6

Barrel: KAS-7 406MM

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Stock: Kastov-Rama

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

With the goal of enhancing the Kastov 545's range, the Silentfire XG6 is a great Muzzle option. It will do just the job, without compromising recoil stability and when paired with the KAS-7 406MM Barrel, bullet velocity will also get a handy increase.

Although 30 Round Mags are often enough for most Assault Rifles, using the 45 Round Mag on the Kastov 545 will help during combat due to the slower reload times. This will ensure that you can keep shooting for longer and win fights more consistently.

To balance out the above attachments, we've gone ahead and added the Kastov-Rama Stock, which boosts Sprint Speed and Aim Walking Speed back up to acceptable levels. Finally, add your choice of low-zoom optic. The Cronen Mini Pro is a worthy candidate here.

Best Kastov 545 class setup: Secondary weapon

Although you can increase the range of the Kastov 545, it isn't made to rival the likes of a good sniper rifle. If you enjoy the more systematic approach to Modern Warfare 3, rather than close-combatant chaos, choosing a good sniper rifle as a secondary could be a viable option. If so, we recommend the SP-X 80, a lightweight sniper capable of quick scoping and generally considered one of the best to transfer over from Modern Warfare 2.

Best Kastov 545 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Engineer Vest, Med Box, EMD Grenade, Commando Gloves, Covert Sneakers, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

Since the Kastov 545 is built more for accurate mid-range shots, you'll be best to pair it with a vest equipped for a more methodical approach and perhaps a support role. We recommend the Engineer Vest for such a role as it can highlight enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks through walls. With this vest, you will also get the maximum allowance of gear slots and Field Upgrades will recharge faster. As such, we suggest combining it with a handy support feature like the Med Box that will deploy a box of medical supplies to you and your teammates.

With this vest, you don't get a Lethal slot but you do get two Tactical Grenades. We suggest you opt for the EMD Grenade, with your increased accuracy but lower damage output, the EMD Grenade will help track any enemies hit and submit that information to your teammate's minimaps.

For gloves, the Commando Gloves will help with that pesky reload time, and the Covert Sneakers will ensure you're silent whilst doing so. These boots essentially eliminate any sound your footsteps would otherwise make.

Lastly, you get two gear options with this build, we suggest going for the EOD Padding for reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, and the Bone Conduction Headset which reduces overall combat noise and makes it easier to detect enemy footsteps and gunshots. With this gear, you'll be more robust and be able to spot enemies more easily, in time to highlight them to teammates.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Kastov 545 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

If you enjoy the low recoil and balance of the Kastov 545 but are missing some of that close-combat damage, the Kastov-74U hits the mark, and then some. The Kastov-74U is considered one of the best assault rifles in the game and provides exceptional damage rates without much cost to handling speeds due to its light frame. The Kastov-74U acts as something of a hybrid between an assault rifle and SMG, making it a viable option for close to mid-range combat.

That rounds off our guide to the best Kastov 545 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.