Looking for the best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Kastov-74U is a great assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but its increased speed might make it feel more like an SMG.

Our best Kastov-74U loadout aims to improve the recoil control so that you can land hits easier, while maintaining its snappy handling and mobility that make it so strong in the current meta. With this Kastov-74U setup, you'll find yourself charging around and gunning down enemies with remarkable precision.

Below, you'll find the best Kastov-74U loadout, including the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to use.

Best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov-74U is a fast weapon, which makes it rather inaccurate in its default state. Our Kastov-74U loadout aims to preserve its speed while improving the recoil control, so that you can hit enemies more consistently.

Here's the best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : BR209 Barrel

: BR209 Barrel Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Muzzle : Echoline GS-X

: Echoline GS-X Rear Grip : Demo-X2 Grip

: Demo-X2 Grip Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

Since the Kastov-74U is Modern Warfare 2's version of the AK74U, we've focused on keeping it fast and snappy in this loadout. With that in mind, we've opted for the BR209 Barrel to increase movement speed and ADS speed, so that you can charge around and easily snap to enemies when needed.

The Echoline GS-X adds recoil smoothness to make you more accurate while firing, which is crucial for landing shots and getting kills. It also adds sound suppression to help you hide from enemies easily. To further improve recoil, we also suggest using the FT Tac-Elite Stock and Demo-X2 Grip. The FT Tac-Elite Stock does slightly decrease ADS speed, but the BR209 Barrel's sizeable improvement in this area should negate the decrease and keep things feeling fast.

Finally, we recommend using the 45 Round Mag so that you can keep firing at groups of enemies without needing to fall back and reload.

Best secondary weapon

Since the Kastov-74U focuses on short-range combat, we recommend using a longer range weapon as your secondary. The FTAC Recon is a popular battle rifle that can kill enemies in a couple of shots, while the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 should drop enemies in a single hit. If you're after some sniper loadouts, take a look at our MCPR-300 loadout and Signal 50 loadout guides.

Best perks and equipment

Since it lets you use another primary weapon, such as a sniper rifle, as your secondary, Overkill is one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2. Double Time is also key for moving around the map fast with your Kastov-74U. For your bonus perk, we recommend using Fast Hands so that you can swap between your two weapons quickly. In your ultimate perk slot, use Ghost so that you can remain hidden from enemy UAVs while sprinting around the map or sniping from a distance.

If you take a shot and want to get back in the fight quickly, we recommend using the Stim Shot in your tactical equipment slot. For your lethal grenade, use Thermite so that you can quickly disperse groups of enemies with some fiery carnage.

That wraps up our guide on the best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2. For some other top setups, check out our Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout, MP5 loadout, and FFS Hurricane loadout guides. To make the most of all those kills, take a look at our list of the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2. If you're still trying to unlock the Kastov-74U or its attachments, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. If you're just eager to squad up with pals for some battle royale action, you can learn more about the Warzone 2 release date to start preparing early.

