Want to learn how to unlock the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2? The Kastov-74U is a solid choice of assault rifle for your Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer loadout. But thanks to MW2's new weapon platform system, it can be a little tricky figuring out how to unlock new guns, including the Kastov-74U.

If it's all proving a bit confusing for you, don't worry: on this page, we'll go over everything you need to know in order to unlock the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Kastov-74U, you need to complete the following steps:

Level your profile up to Rank 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762, which is the starter gun on the Kastovia weapon platform. Progress the Kastov 762 to Level 10 by using it in multiplayer matches. Once you attain Level 10 proficiency with the base gun, you will unlock the Kastov 545. Rank up the Kastov 545 to Level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U.

Once you've got the gun you want unlocked at the gunsmith, be sure to check out our guide to the best Kastov-74U loadout to learn its best perks, attachments, and more. For details on unlocking the next gun on the Kastov-74U's weapon tree, see also our guide to unlocking the Vaznev-9K and kitting it out with its perfect loadout. Finally, if you've reach the very top of the Kastovia platform, have a look at our guide to the best Minibak loadout.

If you need more guidance on the Kastov 545 unlock that's a prerequisite for the Kastov-74U, be sure to check out our page on that too! We also have comprehensive run-downs of the best MW2 guns, best MW2 perks, and best MW2 killstreaks to help you put together your perfect loadout for multiplayer matches.

