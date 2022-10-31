Want to learn how to unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2? The Kastov 545 is one of our highest-rated assault rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, thanks to the somewhat confusing new weapon platforms, you might be wondering how exactly you get your hands on this particular gun.

Read on for everything you need to know about unlocking the Kastov 545 for use in your multiplayer loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Kastov 545, you must meet the following criteria:

Level your profile up to Rank 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762, which is the starter gun on the Kastovia weapon platform. Progress the Kastov 762 to Level 10 by using it in multiplayer matches. Once you attain Level 10 proficiency with the base gun, you will unlock the Kastov 545.

Once you have the gun unlocked, be sure to check out our best Kastov 545 loadout guide for everything you need to know about its best perks, attachments, and more.

There are several more weapon unlocks on this branch of the Kastovia weapon platform, and if you play with the Kastov 545 enough to rank it up to Level 13, you'll unlock the next gun on this track: the Kastov-74U.

Now you know how to unlock the Kastov 545, but there are other assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 that deserve your consideration. Be sure to take a look at our guide to unlocking the Lachmann-556 if you're in the market for a solid alternative. For more details on levelling up your player profile to unlock some base guns, see our Modern Warfare progression guide. And for more Modern Warfare 2 loadout guides, be sure to check our pages on the best guns in Modern Warfare 2, best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.