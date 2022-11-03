Looking for the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Vaznev-9K is one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with high damage and recoil control making it a formidable weapon at short-medium range. However, it needs a few adjustments to make it snappy and speedy enough to compete in the current fast-paced meta.

In this guide, we break down the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 Vaznev-9K class setup.

If you're still waiting to get this weapon, take a look at our guide on how to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This MW2 Vaznev-9K loadout focuses on increasing ADS speed so that you can quickly snap to targets, while also raising damage range and accuracy to make it perform better at medium range. You'll find that whether you're firing at point-blank range or pushing into an objective from a decent distance, the Vaznev-9K can drop enemies in just a few hits.

Here's the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine : 45-Round Mag

: 45-Round Mag Muzzle : Singuard MKV

: Singuard MKV Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The Singuard MKV suppressor is key to almost any loadout in Modern Warfare 2, and that doesn't change here. The Singuard adds bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while suppressing your shots, making it one of the best attachments for the Vaznev-9K. However, it does decrease ADS speed by a decent amount, so equip the FSS OLE-V Laser, True-Tac Grip, and Markeev R7 Stock to make it feel quicker again.

Since the default iron sights are good at close range, and we wouldn't recommend trying to pick off targets in the distance, you should use the final slot to equip the 45-Round Mag. This will give you plenty of ammo to cut through the enemy team without needing to reload.

Best secondary weapon

Since the Vaznev-9K is best in close-quarters, we'd recommend using a long range weapon as your secondary. Make sure to take a look at our lists of the best sniper rifles and best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2. There are plenty of solid options, but we've crafted the perfect sniper setups with our SP-X 80 loadout, Signal 50 loadout, and MCPR-300 loadout.

Best perks and equipment

Overkill is one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and an essential pick if you want to use one of the snipers listed above as your secondary. Double Time is also a great pick, extending your tactical sprint duration. For your bonus perk, use Fast Hands so that you can quickly swap between weapons as the situation demands it. Finally, take Ghost as your ultimate perk to hide from enemy UAVs.

For your equipment, take the Stim Shot tactical to regenerate health quickly when you're in a dangerous situation. If you find yourself struggling against a group of enemies, toss in a Thermite grenade to thin the crowd and send them running.

That wraps up our guide on the best Vaznev-9k loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to try other SMGs, take a look at our MW2 MP5 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, and VEL 46 loadout. If you want something that might perform better at medium range, we also have a list of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2. Once you've settled on a weapon, you can start practicing to prepare for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode and the impending Warzone 2 release date.

