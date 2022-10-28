Where can you play Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore playlist? A staple of Call Of Duty's multiplayer experience for a number of years now, Hardcore game modes offer players a more realistic combat experience by dramatically lowering the health of all players.

With the release of Call of Duty: Mondern Warfare 2, however, it looks like the usual playlist of Hardcore game modes is conspicuously missing. Where has it gone? Read on to find out why you can't see any Hardcore game mode at the moment in Modern Warfare 2, and also what we know about how it'll work once it's available in-game.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Where is Tier 1, the Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore playlist?

Currently there is no Hardcore playlist available in Modern Warfare 2. This was recently confirmed on the Infinity Ward Twitter account, along with a list of the currently available game modes in Modern Warfare 2:

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon.



Stay frosty 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

Tier 1 is the new name for Hardcore in this latest installment of Call Of Duty, and as you can see, it is in the works. We don't yet know what "available soon" actually means - perhaps it's a couple of days, perhaps it's a couple of weeks, or more. What we do know is that it is coming, but it is sadly not available at the present time.

For those unfamiliar with the Hardcore modes from previous Call Of Duty titles, when Tier 1 arrives it will add a selection of familiar game modes such as Team Deathmatch, Prisoner Rescue, and so on - but with a few crucial differences:

Players have 30 HP instead of 100 HP.

Each player has a limited HUD, with no minimap, ammo counter, or name tags.

Friendly Fire is enabled, which means players can accidentally kill their allies if they're not careful.

Together, these changes turn an already punishing and low time-to-kill game into something even more perilous and unforgiving. When it arrives, Tier 1 will certainly be a great way to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, because you'll be able to kill enemies so much faster than in regular game modes.

That wraps up this quick primer on the upcoming Tier 1 playlist of Hardcore game modes in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to prepare for these punishing modes, be sure to consult our Modern Warfare 2 best guns guide, along with our more focused guides on the best Assault Rifle, best SMG, best Shotgun, and best Sniper Rifle in the game.