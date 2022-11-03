Looking for the best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Minibak is an odd weapon that doesn't rank high on our list of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It has best in class recoil control and accuracy, but the worst fire rate of the bunch. That makes it feel more like an assault rifle, but its surprisingly low damage and range give it the slowest time to kill among the SMG class at range.

Fortunately, you don't need to spend time swapping in attachments to improve the Minibak, because we've done all the testing for you. In this guide, we'll break down the best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to craft the best MW2 Minibak class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 Minibak loadout aims to improve damage, range, and accuracy, while maintaining its fast ADS speed. That makes it better at medium-range, avoiding that sharp TTK drop and keeping it competitive in the current meta. There are very few negatives to this setup, with the Minibak only losing a tiny sliver of recoil control and mobility that won't have a noticeable impact on your performance.

Here's the best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : BAK-9 279mm Barrel

: BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle : Singuard MKV

: Singuard MKV Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Since we can't improve the fire rate to make the Minibak better at close range, we want to raise its damage range and bullet velocity to make it stronger from a distance. With that in mind, we recommend equipping the Singuard MKV and the BAK-9 279mm Barrel, which combine to increase both stats substantially. Since they both bring down ADS speed, equip the True-Tac Grip and FSS OLE-V Laser to bump your handling stats back up.

Since we've adjusted the Minibak to perform better at range, you'll want to chuck on a decent optic to help you pick out targets. We prefer the Cronen Mini Pro, but you should use whichever optic you like best.

Best secondary weapon

Since this Minibak loadout focuses on medium range, you should equip a close-range weapon as your secondary. The Lockwood 300 is one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 and will drop enemies in a single shot, but you could also try running two SMGs and use our VEL 46 loadout or Fennec 45 loadout for their incredibly fast fire rates.

Best perks and equipment

Since it's one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and necessary to run any of the secondaries mentioned above, equip Overkill in your first perk slot. Follow up with Double Time to gain extra tactical sprint duration. Fast Hands is an excellent bonus perk which will help you stay versatile and swap between weapons faster. For your ultimate perk, use Ghost to remain hidden when enemies use UAVs or Portable Radars.

The Stim Shot is the best tactical for this Minibak loadout, letting you regenerate back to full health in just two seconds. If you need a fiery distraction while trying to recover, chuck a Thermite grenade towards your enemies to make them scatter.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on the best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there are plenty of other top weapons to try. For some long-range firepower, check out our lists of the best sniper rifles and best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2. To see how the Minibak stacks up with every other weapon, take a look at our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. When you've found a favourite, start practicing to prepare for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode, which is set to arrive soon.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.