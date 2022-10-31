Looking for the best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The default VEL 46 is already an excellent SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it doesn't feel fast enough to truly compete in the current meta. Fortunately, a few attachments can change that entirely, turning the VEL 46 into a snappy powerhouse that dominates in multiplayer.

In this guide, you'll find the best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to use.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This VEL 46 loadout focuses on improving the ADS speed and sprint to fire speed, while maintaining the VEL 46's damage so that you can charge around the map and quickly drop enemies in a few shots.

Here's the best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : LM Series-7

: LM Series-7 Magazine : SA Schalldampfer 99

: SA Schalldampfer 99 Muzzle : 50 Round Mag

: 50 Round Mag Rear Grip : Schlager Soldier Grip

: Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

Since we're aiming to improve the speed of the VEL 46, we recommend using the LM Series-7 barrel, the VEL A-568 Collapsed stock, and the Schlager Soldier Grip. Each of those attachments improves ADS speed, while the latter two also boost sprint to fire speed. The LM Series-7 also increases recoil control, which we can push further using the SA Schalldampfer 99. As a suppressor, the Schalldampfer also makes your shots quieter.

The final key attachment in this VEL 46 loadout is the 50 Round Mag, which significantly increases the ammo capacity of the VEL 46 so that you don't need to reload between kills. With 50 rounds, you should find that you can drop a group of enemies with ease without needing to worry about falling back to reload.

If you've yet to unlock these attachments, take a look at our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

Best secondary weapon

The VEL 46 focuses on short-range encounters, so we recommend using a long range alternative as your secondary weapon. The best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2, such as the SP-X 80, the MCPR-300, or the Signal 50, offer excellent power and precision for long range firefights. If you're after something a little quicker that excels at medium range, consider using our FTAC Recon loadout.

Best perks and equipment

Overkill is one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, as it lets you use a primary weapon (such as those mentioned above) in your secondary slot. Double Time is also important for excelling with the VEL 46, as it lets you keep moving around the map at full pace. Fast Hands is the best bonus perk for this loadout, as it lets you rapidly swap between the two weapons. For your ultimate, use Ghost to hide from enemy UAVs so that you don't get tracked by your opponents.

For your tactical equipment slot, use the Stim Shot so that you can quickly regenerate health and your tactical sprint and jump back into the fight. In your lethal slot, use Thermite to set enemy groups ablaze.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our VEL 46 loadout guide, but there are plenty of other weapons to try out. Check out our M4 loadout guide to test one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2, or test some other SMGs with our MP5 loadout and FSS Hurricane loadout guides. You can also learn more about attachment tuning which might improves these loadouts a little more, but be aware that it's currently removed from the game to prevent crashes. If you're just eager to drop into Al Mazrah with your squad, make sure to learn more about the Warzone 2 release date.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.