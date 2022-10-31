Want to learn more about attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2? Attachment tuning is a new feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that allows you to tweak attachment stats after reaching max level with a weapon. The tuning menu has sliders with key stats at either end. Moving the slider cursor towards one end will improve that stat, while harming the attribute at the opposite end.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2, including info on what attachment tuning does, whether attachment tuning is worth using, and whether it is currently active in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

What happened to attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2?

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Infinity Ward tweeted that they are “disabling attachment tuning until further notice”. The tweet goes on to state they are currently investigating crashes that would occur when a player had five tuned attachments on the same weapon.

That means we’ll have to wait to test attachment tuning further. For now, we’ll update this page when attachment tuning returns to Modern Warfare 2, so that you know when the feature is available again.

What is attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2?

Attachment tuning is a new system that allows you to tweak stats for various attachments upon reaching max level with a gun. Take a look at our Modern Warfare 2 progression guide if you want to reach max level quickly.

To use attachment tuning, you must reach max level (level 20) with a specific gun, and then head to the gunsmith menu. From there, equip an attachment and you should see a small box pop up directly above it that says "tune". Pressing on that button will bring up the menu shown in the picture below.

It's worth noting that you can't tune magazines or lasers. You can tune all other attachments, but they might not impact the same stats. You'll need to play around and investigate individual attachments to see which stats they can improve through tuning.

From some early testing, attachment tuning seems to have negative effects that are far more noticeable than the positives. Improving a stat through attachment tuning will often offer a very small 5-10% bonus to its score, if any, while negatively impacting the attribute at the other end of the slider by up to 20%.

Looking at the image above should hopefully put that into context, as improving ADS speed with attachment tuning involves moving the cursor away from, and therefore harming, your recoil stabilisation.

The gains you will get from focusing on ADS speed will probably be unnoticeable. The negatives for recoil stabilisation will have much greater impact, though, meaning that you might end up weakening your gun overall.

That means attachment tuning often isn’t worth the time or effort, as it won’t drastically improve a gun in most cases. Even if you do see positive changes to certain stats, the negatives could make the gun feel far worse to use. Attachment tuning is risky, and won't prove necessary to win in casual games.

The one exception is optics tuning, which has a unique tuning slider from which you might benefit a lot: Eye Position. Eye Position tuning allows you to change the position of the optic when you aim down sights. Moving it further away will give you more space at the sides to see around the gun, while a close Eye Position might make it easier to focus on enemies through your scope.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That’s everything you need to know about attachment tuning right now in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re looking for some top guns to use in the current meta, take a look at our Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout, FFS Hurricane loadout, MP5 loadout, and FTAC Recon loadout. For other key parts of your loadout, check out our lists of the best perks and the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.