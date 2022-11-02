Looking for the best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Fennec 45 is the final SMG listed in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapons arsenal, and its claim to fame is enough to turn a lot of heads. The Fennec boasts the highest rate of fire of any gun in the game, which makes it more than capable of ripping holes through enemies at close range.

Below we'll leverage this nippy SMG's enormous fire rate to create the very best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. We'll go over each of our attachment choices in turn, along with our recommendations for the best secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to use to make the most of one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 Fennec 45 loadout keeps the gun fairly balanced, with some well-placed tweaks to effective range, handling speeds, and hipfire accuracy to make it as easy as possible to spray enemies around corners before they know what's happened.

Here's the best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Underbarrel : Agent Grip

: Agent Grip Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Stock : Agile Assault-7 Stock

: Agile Assault-7 Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Key to this loadout's success is the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel, the longest barrel on offer for the Fennec 45. Not only does it improve the gun's effective range, but it also compresses the recoil and improves hipfire accuracy.

We've pushed the hipfire effectiveness even further with the Agent Grip, which also improves the gun's controllability in the form of aiming stability. Both these attachments add weight to the SMG, which is why we've also added the Agile Assault-7 Stock to give us the ADS speed, sprint speed, and sprint-to-fire speed we need to stay competitive at close ranges.

The Fennec 45 goes through its magazine so quickly, we've found it well worth the added weight to attach the extended Fennec Mag 45, giving you some extra leeway to score those kills before reloading. And finally, we've added the Cronen Mini Pro Optic - though you can of course choose any Optic you wish for your own Fennec 45 loadout.

Best Fennec 45 loadout secondary weapon

The Fennec 45 has you covered at close quarters, so the ideal pairing is a long-ranged alternative - of which there are plenty in MW2. We quite like using the Kastov 762 alongside the Fennec, thanks to its hard-hitting bullets ending threats fairly quickly at mid-range.

But if you want to be competitive at every range, you can opt instead for an ultra-accurate Assault Rifle like the STB 556, or a punchy Battle Rifle like the FTAC Recon instead.

Best Fennec 45 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Your first Perk choice with this Fennec 45 loadout should be fairly obvious: Overkill will allow you to take a primary weapon in your second slot, giving you a much more well-rounded class setup. After that, we'd recommend the Double Time perk, allowing you to spend more time at top speed - excellent for running-and-gunning with a close-range SMG like the Fennec.

For your other Perks, you have a few options. But we'd recommend Fast Hands, simply so you can reload the Fennec 45 even faster and keep shooting. And as for your Ultimate Perk, Quick Fix is ideal for your needs, helping you stay alive after each kill.

Pair all this with a Flashbang for initiating a room-clear, and a Drill Charge for dealing with entrenched enemies through walls or ceilings, and you're good to start slaughtering enemies and topping the leaderboard with your fully fleshed out Fennec 45 build.

That wraps up our Fennec 45 loadout guide, but we've got plenty more to offer when it comes to MW2. For a full overview of the meta, be sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also consult our guide on Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning to squeeze every last drop of performance from your gun.

Or you can prepare for the near future when you might be using the Fennec 45 in an altogether different environment. Check out our guides on Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore Mode, and on the upcoming Warzone 2.0 release date.

